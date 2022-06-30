iAfrica

NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

7 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 443 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 444.  This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 19 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,764 to date.

25 720 034 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,001,79354.4%5,75150.8%
Public11,718,24145.6%5,56349.2%
Total25,720,034100.0%11,314100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng  (37%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 5% ; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 4% each respectively; Northern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of today’s cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 June 2022Incident infections for 29 June 2022Possible reinfections for 29 June 2022New cases on 29 June 2022Total cases for 29 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,4611363,462341044363,5069,1
Free State215,6790215,67917623215,7025,4
Gauteng1,320,66501,320,665143201631,320,82833,1
KwaZulu-Natal715,544-4715,54059665715,60517,9
Limpopo159,3960159,39611415159,4114,0
Mpumalanga201,6210201,62113619201,6405,0
North West201,6220201,62218119201,6415,0
Northern Cape115,095-1115,09413013115,1072,9
Western Cape699,9211699,922671582700,00417,5
Total3,993,004-33,993,001375684433,993,444100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is  (3.9%), and is higher than yesterday (3.3%). The 7-day average is (5.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.3%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,08040,520669
Public407289,73263,368835
TOTAL669538,812103,8881,509


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

