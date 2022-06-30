NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 443 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 444. This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 19 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,764 to date.

25 720 034 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,001,793 54.4% 5,751 50.8% Public 11,718,241 45.6% 5,563 49.2% Total 25,720,034 100.0% 11,314 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 5% ; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 4% each respectively; Northern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of today’s cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 June 2022 Incident infections for 29 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 29 June 2022 New cases on 29 June 2022 Total cases for 29 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,461 1 363,462 34 10 44 363,506 9,1 Free State 215,679 0 215,679 17 6 23 215,702 5,4 Gauteng 1,320,665 0 1,320,665 143 20 163 1,320,828 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 715,544 -4 715,540 59 6 65 715,605 17,9 Limpopo 159,396 0 159,396 11 4 15 159,411 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,621 0 201,621 13 6 19 201,640 5,0 North West 201,622 0 201,622 18 1 19 201,641 5,0 Northern Cape 115,095 -1 115,094 13 0 13 115,107 2,9 Western Cape 699,921 1 699,922 67 15 82 700,004 17,5 Total 3,993,004 -3 3,993,001 375 68 443 3,993,444 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.9%), and is higher than yesterday (3.3%). The 7-day average is (5.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.3%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,080 40,520 669 Public 407 289,732 63,368 835 TOTAL 669 538,812 103,888 1,509



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

