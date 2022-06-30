NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 443 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 444. This increase represents a 3.9% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 19 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,764 to date.
25 720 034 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,001,793
|54.4%
|5,751
|50.8%
|Public
|11,718,241
|45.6%
|5,563
|49.2%
|Total
|25,720,034
|100.0%
|11,314
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%) followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 5% ; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 4% each respectively; Northern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of today’s cases respectively.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 June 2022
|Incident infections for 29 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 29 June 2022
|New cases on 29 June 2022
|Total cases for 29 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,461
|1
|363,462
|34
|10
|44
|363,506
|9,1
|Free State
|215,679
|0
|215,679
|17
|6
|23
|215,702
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,320,665
|0
|1,320,665
|143
|20
|163
|1,320,828
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715,544
|-4
|715,540
|59
|6
|65
|715,605
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,396
|0
|159,396
|11
|4
|15
|159,411
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,621
|0
|201,621
|13
|6
|19
|201,640
|5,0
|North West
|201,622
|0
|201,622
|18
|1
|19
|201,641
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,095
|-1
|115,094
|13
|0
|13
|115,107
|2,9
|Western Cape
|699,921
|1
|699,922
|67
|15
|82
|700,004
|17,5
|Total
|3,993,004
|-3
|3,993,001
|375
|68
|443
|3,993,444
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.9%), and is higher than yesterday (3.3%). The 7-day average is (5.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.3%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,080
|40,520
|669
|Public
|407
|289,732
|63,368
|835
|TOTAL
|669
|538,812
|103,888
|1,509
VACCINE UPDATE
