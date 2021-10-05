NICD Reports 429 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 429 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 906 851. This increase represents a 2.6% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 39 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 819 to date.
17 800 434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|9 597 316
|53.9%
|9 553
|57.8%
|Public
|8 203 118
|46.1%
|6 961
|42.2%
|Total
|17 800 434
|16 514
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%)
Gauteng Province accounted for 19%; Free State accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 03 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 03 October 2021
|New cases on 04 October 2021
|Total cases for 04 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|290898
|0
|290898
|40
|290938
|10.0
|Free State
|161722
|0
|161722
|41
|161763
|5.6
|Gauteng
|916848
|0
|916848
|82
|916930
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|512549
|0
|512549
|90
|512639
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121899
|0
|121899
|7
|121906
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151076
|0
|151076
|14
|151090
|5.2
|North West
|149682
|0
|149682
|33
|149715
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91094
|0
|91094
|29
|91123
|3.1
|Western Cape
|510654
|0
|510654
|93
|510747
|17.6
|Total
|2906422
|0
|2906422
|429
|2906851
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=429) is lower than yesterday (n=809) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 333). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 52 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|199,175
|36,687
|3,314
|Public
|409
|231,314
|56,398
|2,852
|TOTAL
|667
|430,489
|93,085
|6,166
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
