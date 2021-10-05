NICD Reports 429 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 429 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 906 851. This increase represents a 2.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 39 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 819 to date.

17 800 434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9 597 316 53.9% 9 553 57.8% Public 8 203 118 46.1% 6 961 42.2% Total 17 800 434 16 514



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%)

Gauteng Province accounted for 19%; Free State accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 October 2021 New cases on 04 October 2021 Total cases for 04 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 290898 0 290898 40 290938 10.0 Free State 161722 0 161722 41 161763 5.6 Gauteng 916848 0 916848 82 916930 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 512549 0 512549 90 512639 17.6 Limpopo 121899 0 121899 7 121906 4.2 Mpumalanga 151076 0 151076 14 151090 5.2 North West 149682 0 149682 33 149715 5.2 Northern Cape 91094 0 91094 29 91123 3.1 Western Cape 510654 0 510654 93 510747 17.6 Total 2906422 0 2906422 429 2906851 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=429) is lower than yesterday (n=809) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 333). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 52 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,175 36,687 3,314 Public 409 231,314 56,398 2,852 TOTAL 667 430,489 93,085 6,166

VACCINE UPDATE

