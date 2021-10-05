iAfrica

NICD Reports 429 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

14 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 429 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 906 851. This increase represents a 2.6% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 39 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 819 to date.

17 800 434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9 597 31653.9%9 55357.8%
Public8 203 11846.1%6 96142.2%
Total17 800 43416 514


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%)

Gauteng Province accounted for 19%; Free State accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.  The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 October 2021New cases on 04 October 2021Total cases for 04 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29089802908984029093810.0
Free State1617220161722411617635.6
Gauteng91684809168488291693031.5
KwaZulu-Natal51254905125499051263917.6
Limpopo121899012189971219064.2
Mpumalanga1510760151076141510905.2
North West1496820149682331497155.2
Northern Cape9109409109429911233.1
Western Cape51065405106549351074717.6
Total2906422029064224292906851100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=429) is lower than yesterday (n=809) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 333). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 52 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258199,17536,6873,314
Public409231,31456,3982,852
TOTAL667430,48993,0856,166

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

