The NICD reports 414 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,916,593. This increase represents a 1.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,612 to date.

18,174,247 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,793,716 54% 13,476 59% PUBLIC 8,380,531 46% 9,488 41% Total 18,174,247 22,964

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by Gauteng accounting for 21%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 13%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 Oct 2021 New cases on 17 Oct 2021 Total cases for 17 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 291,935 0 291,935 31 291,966 10.0 Free State 162,767 0 162,767 52 162,819 5.6 Gauteng 918,411 0 918,411 87 918,498 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 514,515 0 514,515 67 514,582 17.6 Limpopo 122,120 0 122,120 7 122,127 4.2 Mpumalanga 151,584 0 151,584 11 151,595 5.2 North West 150,259 0 150,259 21 150,280 5.2 Northern Cape 91,955 0 91,955 45 92,000 3.2 Western Cape 512,633 0 512,633 93 512,726 17.6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 2,916,179 0 2,916,179 414 2,916,593 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 414) is lower than yesterday (n= 619) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 635).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,186 36,925 2,919 Public 408 232,714 56,705 2,067 TOTAL 666 432,900 93,630 4,986

VACCINE UPDATE

