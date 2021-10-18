The NICD reports 414 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,916,593. This increase represents a 1.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,612 to date.
18,174,247 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,793,716
|54%
|13,476
|59%
|PUBLIC
|8,380,531
|46%
|9,488
|41%
|Total
|18,174,247
|22,964
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by Gauteng accounting for 21%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 13%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 16 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 16 Oct 2021
|New cases on 17 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 17 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291,935
|0
|291,935
|31
|291,966
|10.0
|Free State
|162,767
|0
|162,767
|52
|162,819
|5.6
|Gauteng
|918,411
|0
|918,411
|87
|918,498
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|514,515
|0
|514,515
|67
|514,582
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122,120
|0
|122,120
|7
|122,127
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151,584
|0
|151,584
|11
|151,595
|5.2
|North West
|150,259
|0
|150,259
|21
|150,280
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91,955
|0
|91,955
|45
|92,000
|3.2
|Western Cape
|512,633
|0
|512,633
|93
|512,726
|17.6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|2,916,179
|0
|2,916,179
|414
|2,916,593
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 414) is lower than yesterday (n= 619) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 635).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,186
|36,925
|2,919
|Public
|408
|232,714
|56,705
|2,067
|TOTAL
|666
|432,900
|93,630
|4,986
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
