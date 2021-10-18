iAfrica

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

The NICD reports 414 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,916,593. This increase represents a 1.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,612 to date.

18,174,247 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,793,71654%13,47659%
PUBLIC8,380,53146%9,48841%
Total18,174,24722,964

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by Gauteng accounting for 21%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 13%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 Oct 2021New cases on 17 Oct 2021Total cases for 17 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape291,9350291,93531291,96610.0
Free State162,7670162,76752162,8195.6
Gauteng918,4110918,41187918,49831.5
KwaZulu-Natal514,5150514,51567514,58217.6
Limpopo122,1200122,1207122,1274.2
Mpumalanga151,5840151,58411151,5955.2
North West150,2590150,25921150,2805.2
Northern Cape91,955091,9554592,0003.2
Western Cape512,6330512,63393512,72617.6
Unknown000000.0
Total2,916,17902,916,1794142,916,593100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 414) is lower than yesterday (n= 619) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 635).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,18636,9252,919
Public408232,71456,7052,067
TOTAL666432,90093,6304,986

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

