NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

12 hours ago 1 min read

the institute reports 406 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,999,751.

The NDoH reports 3 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,918 to date. 25,867,414 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,075,89454.4%4,33047.0%
Public11,791,52045.6%4,87653.0%
Total25,867,414100.0%9,206100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 July 2022Incident infections for 15 July 2022Possible reinfections for 15 July 2022New cases on 15 July 2022Total cases for 15 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,9140363,91415116363,9309,1
Free State215,9280215,92811112215,9405,4
Gauteng1,323,39701,323,397135261611,323,55833,1
KwaZulu-Natal716,4520716,45262971716,52317,9
Limpopo159,5490159,5499110159,5594,0
Mpumalanga201,9970201,99719423202,0205,1
North West201,8930201,89312214201,9075,0
Northern Cape115,2110115,211516115,2172,9
Western Cape701,0040701,004831093701,09717,5
Total3,999,34503,999,345351554063,999,751100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,73340,596525
Public407290,31563,474577
TOTAL669540,048104,0701,102

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

