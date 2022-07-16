NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 406 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,999,751.

The NDoH reports 3 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,918 to date. 25,867,414 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,075,894 54.4% 4,330 47.0% Public 11,791,520 45.6% 4,876 53.0% Total 25,867,414 100.0% 9,206 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 July 2022 Incident infections for 15 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 15 July 2022 New cases on 15 July 2022 Total cases for 15 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,914 0 363,914 15 1 16 363,930 9,1 Free State 215,928 0 215,928 11 1 12 215,940 5,4 Gauteng 1,323,397 0 1,323,397 135 26 161 1,323,558 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 716,452 0 716,452 62 9 71 716,523 17,9 Limpopo 159,549 0 159,549 9 1 10 159,559 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,997 0 201,997 19 4 23 202,020 5,1 North West 201,893 0 201,893 12 2 14 201,907 5,0 Northern Cape 115,211 0 115,211 5 1 6 115,217 2,9 Western Cape 701,004 0 701,004 83 10 93 701,097 17,5 Total 3,999,345 0 3,999,345 351 55 406 3,999,751 100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,733 40,596 525 Public 407 290,315 63,474 577 TOTAL 669 540,048 104,070 1,102

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!