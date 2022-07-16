NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 406 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,999,751.
The NDoH reports 3 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,918 to date. 25,867,414 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,075,894
|54.4%
|4,330
|47.0%
|Public
|11,791,520
|45.6%
|4,876
|53.0%
|Total
|25,867,414
|100.0%
|9,206
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 July 2022
|Incident infections for 15 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 15 July 2022
|New cases on 15 July 2022
|Total cases for 15 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,914
|0
|363,914
|15
|1
|16
|363,930
|9,1
|Free State
|215,928
|0
|215,928
|11
|1
|12
|215,940
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,323,397
|0
|1,323,397
|135
|26
|161
|1,323,558
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|716,452
|0
|716,452
|62
|9
|71
|716,523
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,549
|0
|159,549
|9
|1
|10
|159,559
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,997
|0
|201,997
|19
|4
|23
|202,020
|5,1
|North West
|201,893
|0
|201,893
|12
|2
|14
|201,907
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,211
|0
|115,211
|5
|1
|6
|115,217
|2,9
|Western Cape
|701,004
|0
|701,004
|83
|10
|93
|701,097
|17,5
|Total
|3,999,345
|0
|3,999,345
|351
|55
|406
|3,999,751
|100,0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,733
|40,596
|525
|Public
|407
|290,315
|63,474
|577
|TOTAL
|669
|540,048
|104,070
|1,102
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
