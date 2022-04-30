NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 4,954 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,785,398. This increase represents an 22.5% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,360 to date.
24,445,151 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,310,644
|54.4%
|13,251
|60.3%
|Public
|11,134,507
|45.6%
|8,719
|39.7%
|Total
|24,445,151
|100.0%
|21,970
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (27%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 April 2022
|New cases on 29 April 2022
|Total cases for 29 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|347,747
|2
|347,749
|307
|348,056
|9.2
|Free State
|204,193
|0
|204,193
|192
|204,385
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,238,825
|1
|1,238,826
|2,174
|1,241,000
|32.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|674,155
|-5
|674,150
|1,360
|675,510
|17.8
|Limpopo
|156,473
|0
|156,473
|59
|156,532
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|194,732
|0
|194,732
|79
|194,811
|5.1
|North West
|194,252
|0
|194,252
|133
|194,385
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|109,477
|0
|109,477
|52
|109,529
|2.9
|Western Cape
|660,590
|2
|660,592
|598
|661,190
|17.5
|Total
|3,780,444
|0
|3,780,444
|4,954
|3,785,398
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.5%), and is higher than yesterday (18.3%). The 7-day average is (19.0%) today, and is higher than yesterday (18.3%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 121 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|238,894
|39,930
|1,061
|Public
|407
|280,990
|62,342
|1,079
|TOTAL
|668
|519,884
|102,272
|2,140
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
