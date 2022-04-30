iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

12 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 4,954 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,785,398. This increase represents an 22.5% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,360 to date.

24,445,151 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,310,64454.4%13,25160.3%
Public11,134,50745.6%8,71939.7%
Total24,445,151100.0%21,970100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (27%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 April 2022New cases on 29 April 2022Total cases for 29 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape347,7472347,749307348,0569.2
Free State204,1930204,193192204,3855.4
Gauteng1,238,82511,238,8262,1741,241,00032.8
KwaZulu-Natal674,155-5674,1501,360675,51017.8
Limpopo156,4730156,47359156,5324.1
Mpumalanga194,7320194,73279194,8115.1
North West194,2520194,252133194,3855.1
Northern Cape109,4770109,47752109,5292.9
Western Cape660,5902660,592598661,19017.5
Total3,780,44403,780,4444,9543,785,398100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.5%), and is higher than yesterday (18.3%). The 7-day average is (19.0%) today, and is higher than yesterday (18.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 121 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261238,89439,9301,061
Public407280,99062,3421,079
TOTAL668519,884102,2722,140

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Non-functional Speed Cameras Contributing To Pedestrian Accidents – JMPD

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Amends Step-Aside Resolution

2 days ago
1 min read

Presidency To Receive Part 4 Of State Capture Report

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

More People Testing For COVID-19 As Cases Rise – NICD

2 days ago
1 min read

Mbalula To Release Easter Road Death Stats, Update On Licence Renewal Extension

2 days ago
2 min read

Parliament Asks For Extension On Electoral Act Amendment

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 6 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Clarifies Step-Aside Policy

3 days ago
1 min read

KZN Flood Victims Allege Theft By Officials

3 days ago
1 min read

Disbandment Of ANCWL Recommended

3 days ago
1 min read

Hlengwa Apologises To Mavuso After Heated Exchange

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases

12 hours ago
3 min read

From ‘Boom Boom’ To Bust, Becker Must Now Serve Time

12 hours ago
1 min read

Boehly In Exclusive Negotiations To Buy Chelsea For $3 Billion- source

12 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Boss Tuchel Relishing First Meeting With Lampard

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer