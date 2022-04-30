NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 4,954 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,785,398. This increase represents an 22.5% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,360 to date.

24,445,151 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,310,644 54.4% 13,251 60.3% Public 11,134,507 45.6% 8,719 39.7% Total 24,445,151 100.0% 21,970 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (27%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 April 2022 New cases on 29 April 2022 Total cases for 29 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 347,747 2 347,749 307 348,056 9.2 Free State 204,193 0 204,193 192 204,385 5.4 Gauteng 1,238,825 1 1,238,826 2,174 1,241,000 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 674,155 -5 674,150 1,360 675,510 17.8 Limpopo 156,473 0 156,473 59 156,532 4.1 Mpumalanga 194,732 0 194,732 79 194,811 5.1 North West 194,252 0 194,252 133 194,385 5.1 Northern Cape 109,477 0 109,477 52 109,529 2.9 Western Cape 660,590 2 660,592 598 661,190 17.5 Total 3,780,444 0 3,780,444 4,954 3,785,398 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.5%), and is higher than yesterday (18.3%). The 7-day average is (19.0%) today, and is higher than yesterday (18.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 121 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 238,894 39,930 1,061 Public 407 280,990 62,342 1,079 TOTAL 668 519,884 102,272 2,140

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!