NICD Reports 4 631 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4,631 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, bringing the overall number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,755,459. This reflects a 17.8% positivity rate. “The public should exercise caution in interpreting these data as there may be changes in test patterns. An early warning indicator, wastewater detection surveillance, shows an increase in Gauteng”, comments NICD Executive Director, Prof Adrian Puren. He adds that there is currently no evidence that the Omicron variant of concern is being displaced as the dominant circulating variant.

There may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported due to the current audit effort by the National Department of Health (NDoH). Today, the NDoH reports 10 fatalities, with 1 occurring during the last 24 – 48 hours. This puts the overall number of fatalities to 100,286.

24,288,173 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,218,027 54.4% 14,319 54.9% Public 11,070,146 45.6% 11,746 45.1% Total 24,288,173 100.0% 26,065 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 April 2022 Incident infections for 22 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 22 April 2022 New cases on 22 April 2022 Total cases for 22 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346,719 0 346,719 193 37 230 346,949 9,2 Free State 203,168 2 203,170 93 27 120 203,290 5,4 Gauteng 1,223,983 -9 1,223,974 1,983 391 2,374 1,226,348 32,7 KwaZulu-Natal 667,099 1 667,100 879 141 1020 668,120 17,8 Limpopo 156,172 0 156,172 40 8 48 156,220 4,2 Mpumalanga 194,041 1 194,042 77 24 101 194,143 5,2 North West 193,643 2 193,645 74 14 88 193,733 5,2 Northern Cape 109,171 -2 109,169 28 8 36 109,205 2,9 Western Cape 656,834 3 656,837 509 105 614 657,451 17,5 Total 3,750,830 -2 3,750,828 3,876 755 4,631 3,755,459 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (17.8%), and is higher than yesterday (15.8%). The 7-day average is (11.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (10.4%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 70 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. “There is evidence of increased COVID-19 hospitalisation and deaths,” notes Dr Waasila Jassat, Lead of the DATCOV COVID-19 National Hospital Surveillance at the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response.

The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237,894 39,876 1,086 Public 407 280,285 62,290 1,108 TOTAL 666 518,179 102,166 2,194



VACCINE UPDATE

The NICD recommends that persons who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 be vaccinated and get booster shots as needed. Persons over the age of 65, those at risk of serious disease, and those eligible for boosters should take advantage of the shorter time to immunization.

“Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season is ongoing and we have noticed sporadic cases of influenza. Influenza vaccination is therefore strongly encouraged for all high-risk groups (healthcare workers in the workplace, people age 65 and older, women who are pregnant and individuals with co-morbidities such as heart disease, high blood pressure, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes)”, stresses Dr Sibongile Walaza, Medical Epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis.

