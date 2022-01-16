NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 4,592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,556,633. This increase represents a 12.5% % positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 161 deaths and of these, 64 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,278 to date.

21,772,893 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,757,204 54.0% 19,132 52.3% Public 10,015,689 46.0% 17,461 47.7% Total 21,772,893 100.0% 36,593 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal (21% each). Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 14 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 14 January 2022 New cases on 15 January 2022 Total cases for 15 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 337,666 9 337,675 479 338,154 9.5 Free State 193,948 -9 193,939 187 194,126 5.5 Gauteng 1,153,915 14 1,153,929 977 1,154,906 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 634,347 -18 634,329 944 635,273 17.9 Limpopo 145,455 -4 145,451 293 145,744 4.1 Mpumalanga 180,581 -1 180,580 170 180,750 5.1 North West 182,658 7 182,665 201 182,866 5.1 Northern Cape 105,448 -6 105,442 156 105,598 3.0 Western Cape 618,025 6 618,031 1,185 619,216 17.4 Total 3,552,043 -2 3,552,041 4,592 3,556,633 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 12.5% which is lower than yesterday (13.0%). The 7-day average is 14.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (15.4%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 222,088 38,517 3,092 Public 407 266,414 60,467 4,994 TOTAL 666 488,502 98,984 8,086



VACCINE UPDATE

