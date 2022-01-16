iAfrica

NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 4,592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,556,633. This increase represents a 12.5% % positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 161 deaths and of these, 64 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,278 to date.

21,772,893 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,757,20454.0%19,13252.3%
Public10,015,68946.0%17,46147.7%
Total21,772,893100.0%36,593100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal (21% each). Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 14 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 14 January 2022New cases on 15 January 2022Total cases for 15 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape337,6669337,675479338,1549.5
Free State193,948-9193,939187194,1265.5
Gauteng1,153,915141,153,9299771,154,90632.5
KwaZulu-Natal634,347-18634,329944635,27317.9
Limpopo145,455-4145,451293145,7444.1
Mpumalanga180,581-1180,580170180,7505.1
North West182,6587182,665201182,8665.1
Northern Cape105,448-6105,442156105,5983.0
Western Cape618,0256618,0311,185619,21617.4
Total3,552,043-23,552,0414,5923,556,633100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 12.5% which is lower than yesterday (13.0%). The 7-day average is 14.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (15.4%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259222,08838,5173,092
Public407266,41460,4674,994
TOTAL666488,50298,9848,086


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

