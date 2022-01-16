NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 4,592 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,556,633. This increase represents a 12.5% % positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 161 deaths and of these, 64 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,278 to date.
21,772,893 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,757,204
|54.0%
|19,132
|52.3%
|Public
|10,015,689
|46.0%
|17,461
|47.7%
|Total
|21,772,893
|100.0%
|36,593
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal (21% each). Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 14 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 14 January 2022
|New cases on 15 January 2022
|Total cases for 15 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|337,666
|9
|337,675
|479
|338,154
|9.5
|Free State
|193,948
|-9
|193,939
|187
|194,126
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,153,915
|14
|1,153,929
|977
|1,154,906
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|634,347
|-18
|634,329
|944
|635,273
|17.9
|Limpopo
|145,455
|-4
|145,451
|293
|145,744
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|180,581
|-1
|180,580
|170
|180,750
|5.1
|North West
|182,658
|7
|182,665
|201
|182,866
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|105,448
|-6
|105,442
|156
|105,598
|3.0
|Western Cape
|618,025
|6
|618,031
|1,185
|619,216
|17.4
|Total
|3,552,043
|-2
|3,552,041
|4,592
|3,556,633
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 12.5% which is lower than yesterday (13.0%). The 7-day average is 14.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (15.4%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 73 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|222,088
|38,517
|3,092
|Public
|407
|266,414
|60,467
|4,994
|TOTAL
|666
|488,502
|98,984
|8,086
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
