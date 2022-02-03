NICD Reports 4 502 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,612,809. This increase represents an 11.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 175 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,463 to date.
22,343,478 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,094,549
|54.1%
|24,151
|60.5%
|Public
|10,248,929
|45.9%
|15,741
|39.5%
|Total
|22,343,478
|100.0%
|39,892
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Mpumalanga accounted for 12%; Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 10%. North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 01 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 01 February 2022
|New cases on 02 February 2022
|Total cases for 02 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|341,091
|0
|341,091
|152
|341,243
|9,4
|Free State
|197,000
|0
|197,000
|265
|197,265
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,169,247
|1
|1,169,248
|1,472
|1,170,720
|32,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|643,076
|0
|643,076
|510
|643,586
|17,8
|Limpopo
|150,865
|0
|150,865
|471
|151,336
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|185,258
|-1
|185,257
|540
|185,797
|5,1
|North West
|186,225
|0
|186,225
|293
|186,518
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|107,067
|0
|107,067
|110
|107,177
|3,0
|Western Cape
|628,478
|0
|628,478
|689
|629,167
|17,4
|Total
|3,608,307
|0
|3,608,307
|4,502
|3,612,809
|100,0
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 11.3%, which is higher than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.7%).
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 116 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|225,654
|38,870
|2,396
|Public
|407
|272,527
|61,479
|2,680
|TOTAL
|666
|498,181
|100,349
|5,076
VACCINE UPDATE
