NICD Reports 4 502 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

antibody testing
13 seconds ago

The institute reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,612,809. This increase represents an 11.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 175 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,463 to date.

22,343,478 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,094,54954.1%24,15160.5%
Public10,248,92945.9%15,74139.5%
Total22,343,478100.0%39,892100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Mpumalanga accounted for 12%; Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 10%. North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 01 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 01 February 2022New cases on 02 February 2022Total cases for 02 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape341,0910341,091152341,2439,4
Free State197,0000197,000265197,2655,5
Gauteng1,169,24711,169,2481,4721,170,72032,4
KwaZulu-Natal643,0760643,076510643,58617,8
Limpopo150,8650150,865471151,3364,2
Mpumalanga185,258-1185,257540185,7975,1
North West186,2250186,225293186,5185,2
Northern Cape107,0670107,067110107,1773,0
Western Cape628,4780628,478689629,16717,4
Total3,608,30703,608,3074,5023,612,809100,0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 11.3%, which is higher than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 116 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259225,65438,8702,396
Public407272,52761,4792,680
TOTAL666498,181100,3495,076

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

