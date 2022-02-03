NICD Reports 4 502 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4,502 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,612,809. This increase represents an 11.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 175 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,463 to date.

22,343,478 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,094,549 54.1% 24,151 60.5% Public 10,248,929 45.9% 15,741 39.5% Total 22,343,478 100.0% 39,892 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Mpumalanga accounted for 12%; Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 10%. North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 February 2022 New cases on 02 February 2022 Total cases for 02 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341,091 0 341,091 152 341,243 9,4 Free State 197,000 0 197,000 265 197,265 5,5 Gauteng 1,169,247 1 1,169,248 1,472 1,170,720 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 643,076 0 643,076 510 643,586 17,8 Limpopo 150,865 0 150,865 471 151,336 4,2 Mpumalanga 185,258 -1 185,257 540 185,797 5,1 North West 186,225 0 186,225 293 186,518 5,2 Northern Cape 107,067 0 107,067 110 107,177 3,0 Western Cape 628,478 0 628,478 689 629,167 17,4 Total 3,608,307 0 3,608,307 4,502 3,612,809 100,0

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 11.3%, which is higher than yesterday (8.8%). The 7-day average is 9.8% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 116 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 225,654 38,870 2,396 Public 407 272,527 61,479 2,680 TOTAL 666 498,181 100,349 5,076

VACCINE UPDATE

