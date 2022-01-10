NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4,482 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,526,054. This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 82 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,453 to date.

21,553,366 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,636,860 54.0% 16,788 66.0% Public 9,916,506 46.0% 8,642 34.0% Total 21,553,366 100.0% 25,430 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 January 2022 New cases on 09 January 2022 Total cases for 09 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 334,816 0 334,816 373 335,189 9.5 Free State 192,523 0 192,523 231 192,754 5.5 Gauteng 1,147,094 1 1,147,095 966 1,148,061 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 628,064 0 628,064 1,037 629,101 17.8 Limpopo 143,706 -1 143,705 143 143,848 4.1 Mpumalanga 179,325 0 179,325 159 179,484 5.1 North West 181,439 0 181,439 172 181,611 5.2 Northern Cape 104,254 0 104,254 251 104,505 3.0 Western Cape 610,351 0 610,351 1,150 611,501 17.3 Total 3,521,572 0 3,521,572 4,482 3526,054 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6% which is lower than yesterday (19.0%).

The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (20.6%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 220,082 38,309 3,468 Public 407 262,162 59,734 5,423 TOTAL 666 482,244 98,043 8,891

VACCINE UPDATE

