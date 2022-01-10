iAfrica

NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 4,482 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,526,054. This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 82 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,453 to date.

21,553,366 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,636,86054.0%16,78866.0%
Public9,916,50646.0%8,64234.0%
Total21,553,366100.0%25,430100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 January 2022New cases on 09 January 2022Total cases for 09 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape334,8160334,816373335,1899.5
Free State192,5230192,523231192,7545.5
Gauteng1,147,09411,147,0959661,148,06132.6
KwaZulu-Natal628,0640628,0641,037629,10117.8
Limpopo143,706-1143,705143143,8484.1
Mpumalanga179,3250179,325159179,4845.1
North West181,4390181,439172181,6115.2
Northern Cape104,2540104,254251104,5053.0
Western Cape610,3510610,3511,150611,50117.3
Total3,521,57203,521,5724,4823526,054100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6% which is lower than yesterday (19.0%).

The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (20.6%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259220,08238,3093,468
Public407262,16259,7345,423
TOTAL666482,24498,0438,891

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

