NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4,482 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,526,054. This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 82 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,453 to date.
21,553,366 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,636,860
|54.0%
|16,788
|66.0%
|Public
|9,916,506
|46.0%
|8,642
|34.0%
|Total
|21,553,366
|100.0%
|25,430
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 January 2022
|New cases on 09 January 2022
|Total cases for 09 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|334,816
|0
|334,816
|373
|335,189
|9.5
|Free State
|192,523
|0
|192,523
|231
|192,754
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,147,094
|1
|1,147,095
|966
|1,148,061
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|628,064
|0
|628,064
|1,037
|629,101
|17.8
|Limpopo
|143,706
|-1
|143,705
|143
|143,848
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|179,325
|0
|179,325
|159
|179,484
|5.1
|North West
|181,439
|0
|181,439
|172
|181,611
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|104,254
|0
|104,254
|251
|104,505
|3.0
|Western Cape
|610,351
|0
|610,351
|1,150
|611,501
|17.3
|Total
|3,521,572
|0
|3,521,572
|4,482
|3526,054
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6% which is lower than yesterday (19.0%).
The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (20.6%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|220,082
|38,309
|3,468
|Public
|407
|262,162
|59,734
|5,423
|TOTAL
|666
|482,244
|98,043
|8,891
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
