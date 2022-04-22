NICD Reports 4 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4,406 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, bringing the overall number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,750, 830. This rise reflects a 15.8% increase in positivity rate.

There may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported due to the current audit effort by the National Department of Health (NDoH). Today, the NDoH reports 65 fatalities, with 5 occurring during the last 24 – 48 hours. This puts the overall number of fatalities to 100,276.

24,262,108 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,203,708 54.4% 16,839 60.4% Public 11,058,400 45.6% 11,036 39.6% Total 24,262,108 100.0% 27,875 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (49%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 15% and Eastern Cape accounted for 5%. Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 April 2022 Incident infections for 21 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 21 April 2022 New cases on 21 April 2022 Total cases for 21 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346,491 0 346,491 198 30 228 346,719 9,2 Free State 203,066 0 203,066 84 18 102 203,168 5,4 Gauteng 1,221,826 0 1,221,826 1,835 322 2,157 1,223,983 32,6 KwaZulu-Natal 666,114 0 666,114 832 153 985 667,099 17,8 Limpopo 156,121 0 156,121 35 16 51 156,172 4,2 Mpumalanga 193,952 0 193,952 71 18 89 194,041 5,2 North West 193,567 0 193,567 68 8 76 193,643 5,2 Northern Cape 109,134 0 109,134 31 6 37 109,171 2,9 Western Cape 656,153 0 656,153 566 115 681 656,834 17,5 Total 3,746,424 0 3,746,424 3,720 686 4,406 3,750,830 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (15.8%), and is higher than yesterday (13.4%). The 7-day average is (10.4%) today, and is higher than yesterday (9.2%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 66 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. “There is evidence of small increases in COVID-19 hospitalisation in Gauteng, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal but we have seen no increases in COVID-19 hospital deaths,” notes Dr Waasila Jassat, Lead of the DATCOV COVID-19 National Hospital Surveillance at the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response.

The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237,739 39,867 1058 Public 407 280,162 62,281 1087 TOTAL 666 517,901 102,148 2,145



VACCINE UPDATE

The NICD recommends that persons who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 be vaccinated and get booster shots as needed. Persons over the age of 65, those at risk of serious disease, and those eligible for boosters should take advantage of the shorter time to immunization.

“Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season is ongoing and we have noticed sporadic cases of influenza. Influenza vaccination is therefore strongly encouraged for all high-risk groups (healthcare workers in the workplace, people age 65 and older, women who are pregnant and individuals with co-morbidities such as heart disease, high blood pressure, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes)”, stresses Dr Sibongile Walaza, Medical Epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis.

