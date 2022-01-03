NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4 379 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 472 436. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 228 to date.
21 286 849 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,485,160
|54%
|12,025
|63.4%
|Public
|9,801,689
|46%
|6,945
|36.6%
|Total
|21,286,849
|18,970
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%) followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%. Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 01 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 01 January 2022
|New cases on 02 January 2022
|Total cases for 02 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|329042
|0
|329042
|465
|329507
|9.5
|Free State
|190045
|0
|190045
|215
|190260
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1136193
|-22
|1136171
|935
|1137106
|32.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|614978
|0
|614978
|934
|615912
|17.7
|Limpopo
|141913
|0
|141913
|113
|142026
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|177303
|0
|177303
|221
|177524
|5.1
|North West
|179474
|0
|179474
|150
|179624
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|102392
|0
|102392
|165
|102557
|3.0
|Western Cape
|596739
|0
|596739
|1181
|597920
|17.2
|Total
|3468079
|-22
|3468057
|4379
|3472436
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.1% which is lower than yesterday (26.6%). The 7-day average is 25.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (25.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|216756
|38017
|3521
|Public
|407
|256629
|58677
|5832
|TOTAL
|666
|473385
|96694
|9353
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT
Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot
Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire
Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille
Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire
Old Assembly Building On Fire
NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron
Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT
Government Lifts Curfew
NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Scrapping Of ZEP Will Be Benefit Some Holders – Motsoaledi