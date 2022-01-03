iAfrica

NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 4 379 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 472 436. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 228 to date.

21 286 849 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,485,16054%12,02563.4%
Public9,801,68946%6,94536.6%
Total21,286,84918,970

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%) followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%. Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 01 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 01 January 2022New cases on 02 January 2022Total cases for 02 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape32904203290424653295079.5
Free State19004501900452151902605.5
Gauteng1136193-221136171935113710632.7
KwaZulu-Natal614978061497893461591217.7
Limpopo14191301419131131420264.1
Mpumalanga17730301773032211775245.1
North West17947401794741501796245.2
Northern Cape10239201023921651025573.0
Western Cape5967390596739118159792017.2
Total3468079-22346805743793472436100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.1% which is lower than yesterday (26.6%). The 7-day average is 25.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (25.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259216756380173521
Public407256629586775832
TOTAL666473385966949353

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

3 min read

Richard Leakey, Fossil Hunter and Defender of Elephants, Dies at 77

2 mins ago
3 min read

Digital Experiences: What To Expect In 2022

13 mins ago
1 min read

