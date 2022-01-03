NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4 379 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 472 436. This increase represents a 23.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 30 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 228 to date.

21 286 849 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,485,160 54% 12,025 63.4% Public 9,801,689 46% 6,945 36.6% Total 21,286,849 18,970

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%) followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%. Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 January 2022 New cases on 02 January 2022 Total cases for 02 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 329042 0 329042 465 329507 9.5 Free State 190045 0 190045 215 190260 5.5 Gauteng 1136193 -22 1136171 935 1137106 32.7 KwaZulu-Natal 614978 0 614978 934 615912 17.7 Limpopo 141913 0 141913 113 142026 4.1 Mpumalanga 177303 0 177303 221 177524 5.1 North West 179474 0 179474 150 179624 5.2 Northern Cape 102392 0 102392 165 102557 3.0 Western Cape 596739 0 596739 1181 597920 17.2 Total 3468079 -22 3468057 4379 3472436 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.1% which is lower than yesterday (26.6%). The 7-day average is 25.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (25.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 27 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 216756 38017 3521 Public 407 256629 58677 5832 TOTAL 666 473385 96694 9353

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

