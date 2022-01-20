NICD Reports 4 322 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4 322 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 568 900. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 156 deaths and of these, 36 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 707 to date.

21 895 771 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,830,699 54% 22,624 55.7% Public 10,065,072 46% 18,030 44.3% Total 21,895,771 40,654

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (24%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Limpopo accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 January 2022 New cases on 19 January 2022 Total cases for 19 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 338739 0 338739 330 339069 9.5 Free State 194489 1 194490 196 194686 5.5 Gauteng 1156760 -30 1156730 1047 1157777 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 636903 2 636905 706 637611 17.9 Limpopo 146294 2 146296 477 146773 4.1 Mpumalanga 181264 3 181267 196 181463 5.1 North West 183278 22 183300 223 183523 5.1 Northern Cape 105847 0 105847 165 106012 3.0 Western Cape 621004 0 621004 982 621986 17.4 Total 3564578 0 3564578 4322 3568900 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6% which is higher than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 11.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (12.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 162 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 223120 38629 2845 Public 407 268216 60835 4354 TOTAL 666 491336 99464 7199

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!