NICD Reports 4 322 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

49 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 4 322 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 568 900. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 156 deaths and of these, 36 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 707 to date.

21 895 771 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,830,69954%22,62455.7%
Public10,065,07246%18,03044.3%
Total21,895,77140,654

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (24%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Limpopo accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 18 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 18 January 2022New cases on 19 January 2022Total cases for 19 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape33873903387393303390699.5
Free State19448911944901961946865.5
Gauteng1156760-3011567301047115777732.4
KwaZulu-Natal636903263690570663761117.9
Limpopo14629421462964771467734.1
Mpumalanga18126431812671961814635.1
North West183278221833002231835235.1
Northern Cape10584701058471651060123.0
Western Cape621004062100498262198617.4
Total35645780356457843223568900100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6% which is higher than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 11.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (12.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 162 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259223120386292845
Public407268216608354354
TOTAL666491336994647199

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

