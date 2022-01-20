NICD Reports 4 322 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4 322 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 568 900. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 156 deaths and of these, 36 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 707 to date.
21 895 771 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,830,699
|54%
|22,624
|55.7%
|Public
|10,065,072
|46%
|18,030
|44.3%
|Total
|21,895,771
|40,654
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (24%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Limpopo accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 4% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 January 2022
|New cases on 19 January 2022
|Total cases for 19 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|338739
|0
|338739
|330
|339069
|9.5
|Free State
|194489
|1
|194490
|196
|194686
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1156760
|-30
|1156730
|1047
|1157777
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|636903
|2
|636905
|706
|637611
|17.9
|Limpopo
|146294
|2
|146296
|477
|146773
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|181264
|3
|181267
|196
|181463
|5.1
|North West
|183278
|22
|183300
|223
|183523
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|105847
|0
|105847
|165
|106012
|3.0
|Western Cape
|621004
|0
|621004
|982
|621986
|17.4
|Total
|3564578
|0
|3564578
|4322
|3568900
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6% which is higher than yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 11.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (12.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 162 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|223120
|38629
|2845
|Public
|407
|268216
|60835
|4354
|TOTAL
|666
|491336
|99464
|7199
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
