NICD Reports 4 230 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 4,230 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,759,689. This increase represents a 16.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,298 to date.

24,313,334 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,232,75554.4%14,72858.5%
Public11,080,57945.6%10,43341.5%
Total24,313,334100.0%25,161100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 April 2022Incident infections for 23 April 2022Possible reinfections for 23 April 2022New cases on 23 April 2022Total cases for 23 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape346,9490346,94914132173347,1229,2
Free State203,2900203,29012321144203,4345,4
Gauteng1,226,34801,226,3481,7722642,0361,228,38432,7
KwaZulu-Natal668,1200668,120777146923669,04317,8
Limpopo156,220-1156,21926531156,2504,2
Mpumalanga194,1430194,1438121102194,2455,2
North West193,7331193,7349114105193,8395,2
Northern Cape109,2050109,205491059109,2642,9
Western Cape657,4510657,451554103657658,10817,5
Total3,755,45903,755,4593,6146164,2303,759,689100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.8%), and is lower than yesterday (17.8%). The 7-day average is (13.1%) today, and is higher than yesterday (11.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 25 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237,99939,8761,129
Public407280,35562,2921,115
TOTAL666518,354102,1682,244


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

