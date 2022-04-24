NICD Reports 4 230 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 4,230 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,759,689. This increase represents a 16.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,298 to date.

24,313,334 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,232,755 54.4% 14,728 58.5% Public 11,080,579 45.6% 10,433 41.5% Total 24,313,334 100.0% 25,161 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 April 2022 Incident infections for 23 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 23 April 2022 New cases on 23 April 2022 Total cases for 23 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346,949 0 346,949 141 32 173 347,122 9,2 Free State 203,290 0 203,290 123 21 144 203,434 5,4 Gauteng 1,226,348 0 1,226,348 1,772 264 2,036 1,228,384 32,7 KwaZulu-Natal 668,120 0 668,120 777 146 923 669,043 17,8 Limpopo 156,220 -1 156,219 26 5 31 156,250 4,2 Mpumalanga 194,143 0 194,143 81 21 102 194,245 5,2 North West 193,733 1 193,734 91 14 105 193,839 5,2 Northern Cape 109,205 0 109,205 49 10 59 109,264 2,9 Western Cape 657,451 0 657,451 554 103 657 658,108 17,5 Total 3,755,459 0 3,755,459 3,614 616 4,230 3,759,689 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.8%), and is lower than yesterday (17.8%). The 7-day average is (13.1%) today, and is higher than yesterday (11.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 25 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237,999 39,876 1,129 Public 407 280,355 62,292 1,115 TOTAL 666 518,354 102,168 2,244



VACCINE UPDATE

