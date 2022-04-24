NICD Reports 4 230 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Today the institute reports 4,230 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,759,689. This increase represents a 16.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,298 to date.
24,313,334 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,232,755
|54.4%
|14,728
|58.5%
|Public
|11,080,579
|45.6%
|10,433
|41.5%
|Total
|24,313,334
|100.0%
|25,161
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (48%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (22%). Western Cape accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Free State accounted for 3%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 22 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 22 April 2022
|Incident infections for 23 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 23 April 2022
|New cases on 23 April 2022
|Total cases for 23 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346,949
|0
|346,949
|141
|32
|173
|347,122
|9,2
|Free State
|203,290
|0
|203,290
|123
|21
|144
|203,434
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,226,348
|0
|1,226,348
|1,772
|264
|2,036
|1,228,384
|32,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|668,120
|0
|668,120
|777
|146
|923
|669,043
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,220
|-1
|156,219
|26
|5
|31
|156,250
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|194,143
|0
|194,143
|81
|21
|102
|194,245
|5,2
|North West
|193,733
|1
|193,734
|91
|14
|105
|193,839
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|109,205
|0
|109,205
|49
|10
|59
|109,264
|2,9
|Western Cape
|657,451
|0
|657,451
|554
|103
|657
|658,108
|17,5
|Total
|3,755,459
|0
|3,755,459
|3,614
|616
|4,230
|3,759,689
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.8%), and is lower than yesterday (17.8%). The 7-day average is (13.1%) today, and is higher than yesterday (11.7%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 25 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237,999
|39,876
|1,129
|Public
|407
|280,355
|62,292
|1,115
|TOTAL
|666
|518,354
|102,168
|2,244
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
