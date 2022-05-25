iAfrica

NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

The institute reports 4 227 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 935 761. This increase represents an 15.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths, and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,002 to date.

25,108,084 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,695,35054.5%13,84851.4%
Public11,412,73445.5%13,09948.6%
Total25,108,084100.0%26,947100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%) followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 May 2022Incident infections for 24 May 2022Possible reinfections for 24 May 2022New cases on 24 May 2022Total cases for 24 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape35795303579533761024783584319.1
Free State2122470212247230422722125195.4
Gauteng12996653129966811012211322130099033.1
KwaZulu-Natal70700307070035818466570766818.0
Limpopo157947-41579434410541579974.0
Mpumalanga1989521198953136331691991225.1
North West1987890198789165211861989755.1
Northern Cape113014-4113010144171611131712.9
Western Cape685964468596876815292068688817.5
Total393153403931534354568242273935761100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (15.7%), and is higher than yesterday (13.7%). The 7-day average is (19.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (19.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 139 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262244926401481534
Public408285530627421712
TOTAL6705304561028903246

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

