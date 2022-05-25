NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4 227 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 935 761. This increase represents an 15.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths, and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,002 to date.
25,108,084 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,695,350
|54.5%
|13,848
|51.4%
|Public
|11,412,734
|45.5%
|13,099
|48.6%
|Total
|25,108,084
|100.0%
|26,947
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%) followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 23 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 23 May 2022
|Incident infections for 24 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 24 May 2022
|New cases on 24 May 2022
|Total cases for 24 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|357953
|0
|357953
|376
|102
|478
|358431
|9.1
|Free State
|212247
|0
|212247
|230
|42
|272
|212519
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1299665
|3
|1299668
|1101
|221
|1322
|1300990
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|707003
|0
|707003
|581
|84
|665
|707668
|18.0
|Limpopo
|157947
|-4
|157943
|44
|10
|54
|157997
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|198952
|1
|198953
|136
|33
|169
|199122
|5.1
|North West
|198789
|0
|198789
|165
|21
|186
|198975
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|113014
|-4
|113010
|144
|17
|161
|113171
|2.9
|Western Cape
|685964
|4
|685968
|768
|152
|920
|686888
|17.5
|Total
|3931534
|0
|3931534
|3545
|682
|4227
|3935761
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (15.7%), and is higher than yesterday (13.7%). The 7-day average is (19.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (19.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 139 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|244926
|40148
|1534
|Public
|408
|285530
|62742
|1712
|TOTAL
|670
|530456
|102890
|3246
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court
Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership
Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers
Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School
SANDF Will Be Hard-Pressed To Assist In Future Catastrophes In SA – Modise
Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again
Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa
Ramaphosa Urges Leaders To Bring Culture Of servant Leadership Into Politics
Saftu Leadership Race Heats Up
KZN Battered By More Rain
Freedom Park CEO Defends Flag Project