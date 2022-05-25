NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 4 227 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 935 761. This increase represents an 15.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 50 deaths, and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,002 to date.

25,108,084 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,695,350 54.5% 13,848 51.4% Public 11,412,734 45.5% 13,099 48.6% Total 25,108,084 100.0% 26,947 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%) followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 May 2022 Incident infections for 24 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 24 May 2022 New cases on 24 May 2022 Total cases for 24 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 357953 0 357953 376 102 478 358431 9.1 Free State 212247 0 212247 230 42 272 212519 5.4 Gauteng 1299665 3 1299668 1101 221 1322 1300990 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 707003 0 707003 581 84 665 707668 18.0 Limpopo 157947 -4 157943 44 10 54 157997 4.0 Mpumalanga 198952 1 198953 136 33 169 199122 5.1 North West 198789 0 198789 165 21 186 198975 5.1 Northern Cape 113014 -4 113010 144 17 161 113171 2.9 Western Cape 685964 4 685968 768 152 920 686888 17.5 Total 3931534 0 3931534 3545 682 4227 3935761 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (15.7%), and is higher than yesterday (13.7%). The 7-day average is (19.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (19.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 139 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 244926 40148 1534 Public 408 285530 62742 1712 TOTAL 670 530456 102890 3246

VACCINE UPDATE

