NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 4 215 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2873 415.This increase represents a 9.3% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 311 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 779 to date.

17 236 691 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9 324 99154%19 26142%
PUBLIC7 911 70046%26 08158%
Total17 236 69145 342

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (21%), followed by Eastern Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Free State accounted for 12%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 15 September 2021New cases on 16 September 2021Total cases for 16 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape285467128546885028631810,0
Free State15753901575394881580275,5
Gauteng912729-191272840691313431,8
KwaZulu-Natal504017050401780650482317,6
Limpopo1214142121416491214654,2
Mpumalanga14918151491861881493745,2
North West147678-81476702381479085,1
Northern Cape87524-187523285878083,1
Western Cape503652150365390550455817,6
Total2869201-1286920042152873415100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 4 215) is lower than yesterday (n= 4 667) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 4 339). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 275 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255196 32035 9874 412
Public409226 68455 0974 972
TOTAL664423 00491 0849 384

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

