NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4 215 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2873 415.This increase represents a 9.3% positivity rate.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 311 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 779 to date.

17 236 691 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 324 991 54% 19 261 42% PUBLIC 7 911 700 46% 26 081 58% Total 17 236 691 45 342

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (21%), followed by Eastern Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Free State accounted for 12%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 September 2021 New cases on 16 September 2021 Total cases for 16 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 285467 1 285468 850 286318 10,0 Free State 157539 0 157539 488 158027 5,5 Gauteng 912729 -1 912728 406 913134 31,8 KwaZulu-Natal 504017 0 504017 806 504823 17,6 Limpopo 121414 2 121416 49 121465 4,2 Mpumalanga 149181 5 149186 188 149374 5,2 North West 147678 -8 147670 238 147908 5,1 Northern Cape 87524 -1 87523 285 87808 3,1 Western Cape 503652 1 503653 905 504558 17,6 Total 2869201 -1 2869200 4215 2873415 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 4 215) is lower than yesterday (n= 4 667) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 4 339). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 275 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 196 320 35 987 4 412 Public 409 226 684 55 097 4 972 TOTAL 664 423 004 91 084 9 384

VACCINE UPDATE

