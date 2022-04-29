NICD Reports 4 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4,146 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,780,444. This increase represents a 18.3% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths that occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,355 to date.
24,423,181 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,297,393
|54.4%
|12,520
|55.1%
|Public
|11,125,788
|45.6%
|10,190
|44.9%
|Total
|24,423,181
|100.0%
|22,710
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (53%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 April 2022
|New cases on 28 April 2022
|Total cases for 28 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|347,676
|0
|347,676
|71
|347,747
|9.2
|Free State
|204,013
|0
|204,013
|180
|204,193
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,236,644
|4
|1,236,648
|2,177
|1,238,825
|32.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|673,195
|0
|673,195
|960
|674,155
|17.8
|Limpopo
|156,444
|2
|156,446
|27
|156,473
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|194,634
|0
|194,634
|98
|194,732
|5.2
|North West
|194,162
|-7
|194,155
|97
|194,252
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|109,416
|1
|109,417
|60
|109,477
|2.9
|Western Cape
|660,114
|0
|660,114
|476
|660,590
|17.5
|Total
|3,776,298
|0
|3,776,298
|4,146
|3,780,444
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.3%), and is lower than yesterday (21.1%). The 7-day average is (18.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (18.0%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 64 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|238,624
|39,926
|1,006
|Public
|407
|280,821
|62,330
|1,021
|TOTAL
|668
|519,445
|102,256
|2,027
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
