NICD Reports 4 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 4,146 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,780,444. This increase represents a 18.3% positivity rate. Today, the NDoH reports 4 deaths that occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,355 to date.

24,423,181 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,297,393 54.4% 12,520 55.1% Public 11,125,788 45.6% 10,190 44.9% Total 24,423,181 100.0% 22,710 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (53%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 April 2022 New cases on 28 April 2022 Total cases for 28 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 347,676 0 347,676 71 347,747 9.2 Free State 204,013 0 204,013 180 204,193 5.4 Gauteng 1,236,644 4 1,236,648 2,177 1,238,825 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 673,195 0 673,195 960 674,155 17.8 Limpopo 156,444 2 156,446 27 156,473 4.1 Mpumalanga 194,634 0 194,634 98 194,732 5.2 North West 194,162 -7 194,155 97 194,252 5.1 Northern Cape 109,416 1 109,417 60 109,477 2.9 Western Cape 660,114 0 660,114 476 660,590 17.5 Total 3,776,298 0 3,776,298 4,146 3,780,444 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.3%), and is lower than yesterday (21.1%). The 7-day average is (18.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (18.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 64 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 238,624 39,926 1,006 Public 407 280,821 62,330 1,021 TOTAL 668 519,445 102,256 2,027

VACCINE UPDATE

