iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

AP via VOANews

3 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 399 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 843.  This increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 29 deaths, and of these, 9 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,793 to date.

25 731 148 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,007,25454.4%5,46149.1%
Public11,723,89445.6%5,65350.9%
Total25,731,148100.0%11,114100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and North West accounted for 3% of today’s cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 June 2022Incident infections for 30 June 2022Possible reinfections for 30 June 2022New cases on 30 June 2022Total cases for 30 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,5060363,50616723363,5299.1
Free State215,7020215,70219019215,7215.4
Gauteng1,320,82801,320,828137171541,320,98233.1
KwaZulu-Natal715,6050715,60539847715,65217.9
Limpopo159,4110159,41118018159,4294.0
Mpumalanga201,6400201,64017825201,6655.0
North West201,6410201,6419312201,6535.0
Northern Cape115,1070115,10713215115,1222.9
Western Cape700,0040700,004671986700,09017.5
Total3,993,44403,993,444335643993,993,843100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is  (3.6%), and is lower than yesterday (3.9%). The 7-day average is (4,8%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 12 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,10440,525627
Public407289,77863,379816
TOTAL669538,882103,9041,443

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

2 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

2 hours ago
1 min read

UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money

1 day ago
1 min read

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
3 min read

R&B Singer R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Sex Case

1 day ago
1 min read

No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD

2 days ago
1 min read

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

2 days ago
1 min read

Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

2 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

MTN Hacked Just as it Launches Mobile Payments in Nigeria

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer