NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 399 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 843. This increase represents a 3.6% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 29 deaths, and of these, 9 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,793 to date.

25 731 148 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,007,254 54.4% 5,461 49.1% Public 11,723,894 45.6% 5,653 50.9% Total 25,731,148 100.0% 11,114 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and North West accounted for 3% of today’s cases respectively.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 June 2022 Incident infections for 30 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 30 June 2022 New cases on 30 June 2022 Total cases for 30 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,506 0 363,506 16 7 23 363,529 9.1 Free State 215,702 0 215,702 19 0 19 215,721 5.4 Gauteng 1,320,828 0 1,320,828 137 17 154 1,320,982 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 715,605 0 715,605 39 8 47 715,652 17.9 Limpopo 159,411 0 159,411 18 0 18 159,429 4.0 Mpumalanga 201,640 0 201,640 17 8 25 201,665 5.0 North West 201,641 0 201,641 9 3 12 201,653 5.0 Northern Cape 115,107 0 115,107 13 2 15 115,122 2.9 Western Cape 700,004 0 700,004 67 19 86 700,090 17.5 Total 3,993,444 0 3,993,444 335 64 399 3,993,843 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.6%), and is lower than yesterday (3.9%). The 7-day average is (4,8%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 12 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,104 40,525 627 Public 407 289,778 63,379 816 TOTAL 669 538,882 103,904 1,443

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

