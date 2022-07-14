NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 397 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,998,863. The NDoH reports 12 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,907 to date.

25,850,009 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,067,117 54.4% 4,943 46.6% Public 11,782,892 45.6% 5,674 53.4% Total 25,850,009 100.0% 10,617 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 July 2022 Incident infections for 13 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 13 July 2022 New cases on 13 July 2022 Total cases for 13 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,841 0 363,841 31 2 33 363,874 9,1 Free State 215,906 0 215,906 13 2 15 215,921 5,4 Gauteng 1,323,107 0 1,323,107 110 13 123 1,323,230 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 716,339 0 716,339 47 6 53 716,392 17,9 Limpopo 159,525 0 159,525 15 2 17 159,542 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,901 0 201,901 24 4 28 201,929 5,0 North West 201,850 0 201,850 19 4 23 201,873 5,0 Northern Cape 115,184 0 115,184 9 2 11 115,195 2,9 Western Cape 700,813 0 700,813 82 12 94 700,907 17,5 Total 3,998,466 0 3,998,466 350 47 397 3,998,863 100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,595 40,585 513 Public 407 290,262 63,471 601 TOTAL 669 539,857 104,056 1,114

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

