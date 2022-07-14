NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 397 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,998,863. The NDoH reports 12 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,907 to date.
25,850,009 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,067,117
|54.4%
|4,943
|46.6%
|Public
|11,782,892
|45.6%
|5,674
|53.4%
|Total
|25,850,009
|100.0%
|10,617
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 July 2022
|Incident infections for 13 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 13 July 2022
|New cases on 13 July 2022
|Total cases for 13 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,841
|0
|363,841
|31
|2
|33
|363,874
|9,1
|Free State
|215,906
|0
|215,906
|13
|2
|15
|215,921
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,323,107
|0
|1,323,107
|110
|13
|123
|1,323,230
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|716,339
|0
|716,339
|47
|6
|53
|716,392
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,525
|0
|159,525
|15
|2
|17
|159,542
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,901
|0
|201,901
|24
|4
|28
|201,929
|5,0
|North West
|201,850
|0
|201,850
|19
|4
|23
|201,873
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,184
|0
|115,184
|9
|2
|11
|115,195
|2,9
|Western Cape
|700,813
|0
|700,813
|82
|12
|94
|700,907
|17,5
|Total
|3,998,466
|0
|3,998,466
|350
|47
|397
|3,998,863
|100,0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,595
|40,585
|513
|Public
|407
|290,262
|63,471
|601
|TOTAL
|669
|539,857
|104,056
|1,114
VACCINE UPDATE
