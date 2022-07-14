iAfrica

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago 1 min read

The institute reports 397 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,998,863. The NDoH reports 12 deaths, of which 3 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,907 to date.

25,850,009 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,067,11754.4%4,94346.6%
Public11,782,89245.6%5,67453.4%
Total25,850,009100.0%10,617100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 July 2022Incident infections for 13 July 2022Possible reinfections for 13 July 2022New cases on 13 July 2022Total cases for 13 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,8410363,84131233363,8749,1
Free State215,9060215,90613215215,9215,4
Gauteng1,323,10701,323,107110131231,323,23033,1
KwaZulu-Natal716,3390716,33947653716,39217,9
Limpopo159,5250159,52515217159,5424,0
Mpumalanga201,9010201,90124428201,9295,0
North West201,8500201,85019423201,8735,0
Northern Cape115,1840115,1849211115,1952,9
Western Cape700,8130700,813821294700,90717,5
Total3,998,46603,998,466350473973,998,863100,0

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,59540,585513
Public407290,26263,471601
TOTAL669539,857104,0561,114

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

