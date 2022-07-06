iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

25 mins ago 2 min read

the institute reports 384 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 784. This increase represents a 3.7% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 32 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,847 to date.

25 776 312tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,030,64354.4%4,84547.1%
Public11,745,66945.6%5,45052.9%
Total25,776,312100.0%10,295100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 17% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 July 2022Incident infections for 05 July 2022Possible reinfections for 05 July 2022New cases on 05 July 2022Total cases for 05 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3636350363635313343636699,1
Free State2157710215771182202157915,4
Gauteng13216840132168414012152132183633,1
KwaZulu-Natal71588607158865956471595017,9
Limpopo1594660159466100101594764,0
Mpumalanga2017500201750163192017695,0
North West2017170201717171182017355,0
Northern Cape11515701151572021151592,9
Western Cape70033407003345786570039917,5
Total399540003995400350343843995784100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is  (3,7%), and is higher than yesterday (3,3%). The 7-day average is (3,9%) today, and is the same as yesterday (3,9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26224923440546546
Public40728997363417731
TOTAL6695392071039631277

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery

6 mins ago
1 min read

Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime

16 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unions Expected To Report Back On Decision On Eskom Wage Offer

1 day ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Officials Vow Action Against Non-Compliant Taverns

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Recovery Will Take Weeks

2 days ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Relieved His Body Has Been Found

2 days ago
1 min read

Install Prepaid Meters Or Stay In The Dark – Eskom To Soweto Residents

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Concerned About Underage Drinking

2 days ago
1 min read

The Body Of Khaya Magadla Has Been Found

3 days ago
1 min read

Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

R1bn Needed To Fund New Wage Deal With Workers – Eskom

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Eskom Eases Power Cuts But Warns It’s A Long Road To Recovery

6 mins ago
1 min read

Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

25 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer