NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 384 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 784. This increase represents a 3.7% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 32 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,847 to date.

25 776 312tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,030,643 54.4% 4,845 47.1% Public 11,745,669 45.6% 5,450 52.9% Total 25,776,312 100.0% 10,295 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 17% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 July 2022 Incident infections for 05 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 05 July 2022 New cases on 05 July 2022 Total cases for 05 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363635 0 363635 31 3 34 363669 9,1 Free State 215771 0 215771 18 2 20 215791 5,4 Gauteng 1321684 0 1321684 140 12 152 1321836 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 715886 0 715886 59 5 64 715950 17,9 Limpopo 159466 0 159466 10 0 10 159476 4,0 Mpumalanga 201750 0 201750 16 3 19 201769 5,0 North West 201717 0 201717 17 1 18 201735 5,0 Northern Cape 115157 0 115157 2 0 2 115159 2,9 Western Cape 700334 0 700334 57 8 65 700399 17,5 Total 3995400 0 3995400 350 34 384 3995784 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3,7%), and is higher than yesterday (3,3%). The 7-day average is (3,9%) today, and is the same as yesterday (3,9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249234 40546 546 Public 407 289973 63417 731 TOTAL 669 539207 103963 1277

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!