NICD Reports 384 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

the institute reports 384 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 995 784. This increase represents a 3.7% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 32 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,847 to date.
25 776 312tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,030,643
|54.4%
|4,845
|47.1%
|Public
|11,745,669
|45.6%
|5,450
|52.9%
|Total
|25,776,312
|100.0%
|10,295
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 17% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 04 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 04 July 2022
|Incident infections for 05 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 05 July 2022
|New cases on 05 July 2022
|Total cases for 05 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363635
|0
|363635
|31
|3
|34
|363669
|9,1
|Free State
|215771
|0
|215771
|18
|2
|20
|215791
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1321684
|0
|1321684
|140
|12
|152
|1321836
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715886
|0
|715886
|59
|5
|64
|715950
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159466
|0
|159466
|10
|0
|10
|159476
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201750
|0
|201750
|16
|3
|19
|201769
|5,0
|North West
|201717
|0
|201717
|17
|1
|18
|201735
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115157
|0
|115157
|2
|0
|2
|115159
|2,9
|Western Cape
|700334
|0
|700334
|57
|8
|65
|700399
|17,5
|Total
|3995400
|0
|3995400
|350
|34
|384
|3995784
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3,7%), and is higher than yesterday (3,3%). The 7-day average is (3,9%) today, and is the same as yesterday (3,9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249234
|40546
|546
|Public
|407
|289973
|63417
|731
|TOTAL
|669
|539207
|103963
|1277
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
