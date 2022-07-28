iAfrica

NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago 1 min read

The institute reports 381 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 003 883.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,967 to date.

225 958 257 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,122,37354.4%4,67048.0%
Public11,835,88445.6%5,06952.0%
Total25,958,257100.0%9,739100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 July 2022Incident infections for 27 July 2022Possible reinfections for 27 July 2022New cases on 27 July 2022Total cases for 27 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3641430364143151163641599,1
Free State2160480216048160162160645,4
Gauteng13251860132518611025135132532133,1
KwaZulu-Natal71701307170134354871706117,9
Limpopo159655015965582101596654,0
Mpumalanga2021830202183204242022075,1
North West2020070202007222242020315,0
Northern Cape11529301152931121152952,9
Western Cape7019740701974911510670208017,5
Total400350204003502326553814003883100,0

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26225013240618491
Public40729059563528533
TOTAL6695407271041461024

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

