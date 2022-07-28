NICD Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 381 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 003 883.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,967 to date.

225 958 257 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,122,373 54.4% 4,670 48.0% Public 11,835,884 45.6% 5,069 52.0% Total 25,958,257 100.0% 9,739 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

Province Total cases for 26 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 July 2022 Incident infections for 27 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 27 July 2022 New cases on 27 July 2022 Total cases for 27 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 364143 0 364143 15 1 16 364159 9,1 Free State 216048 0 216048 16 0 16 216064 5,4 Gauteng 1325186 0 1325186 110 25 135 1325321 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 717013 0 717013 43 5 48 717061 17,9 Limpopo 159655 0 159655 8 2 10 159665 4,0 Mpumalanga 202183 0 202183 20 4 24 202207 5,1 North West 202007 0 202007 22 2 24 202031 5,0 Northern Cape 115293 0 115293 1 1 2 115295 2,9 Western Cape 701974 0 701974 91 15 106 702080 17,5 Total 4003502 0 4003502 326 55 381 4003883 100,0

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 8 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 250132 40618 491 Public 407 290595 63528 533 TOTAL 669 540727 104146 1024

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

