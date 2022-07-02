NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 380 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 994 223. This increase represents a 3.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,809 to date.

25 742 109 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,013,318 54.4% 6,064 55.3% Public 11,728,791 45.6% 4,897 44.7% Total 25,742,109 100.0% 10,961 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 12% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 June 2022 Incident infections for 01 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 01 July 2022 New cases on 01 July 2022 Total cases for 01 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,529 0 363,529 32 3 35 363,564 9.1 Free State 215,721 0 215,721 11 2 13 215,734 5.4 Gauteng 1,320,982 0 1,320,982 139 35 174 1,321,156 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 715,652 0 715,652 43 2 45 715,697 17.9 Limpopo 159,429 0 159,429 6 1 7 159,436 4.0 Mpumalanga 201,665 0 201,665 22 2 24 201,689 5.0 North West 201,653 0 201,653 16 0 16 201,669 5.0 Northern Cape 115,122 0 115,122 19 2 21 115,143 2.9 Western Cape 700,090 0 700,090 39 6 45 700,135 17.5 Total 3,993,843 0 3,993,843 327 53 380 3,994,223 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.5%), and is lower than yesterday (3.6%). The 7-day average is (4,3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (4,8%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,138 40,530 619 Public 407 289,810 63,388 769 TOTAL 669 538,948 103,918 1,388



VACCINE UPDATE

