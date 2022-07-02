iAfrica

NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 380 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 994 223.  This increase represents a 3.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,809 to date.

25 742 109 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,013,31854.4%6,06455.3%
Public11,728,79145.6%4,89744.7%
Total25,742,109100.0%10,961100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 12% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 June 2022Incident infections for 01 July 2022Possible reinfections for 01 July 2022New cases on 01 July 2022Total cases for 01 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,5290363,52932335363,5649.1
Free State215,7210215,72111213215,7345.4
Gauteng1,320,98201,320,982139351741,321,15633.1
KwaZulu-Natal715,6520715,65243245715,69717.9
Limpopo159,4290159,429617159,4364.0
Mpumalanga201,6650201,66522224201,6895.0
North West201,6530201,65316016201,6695.0
Northern Cape115,1220115,12219221115,1432.9
Western Cape700,0900700,09039645700,13517.5
Total3,993,84303,993,843327533803,994,223100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is  (3.5%), and is lower than yesterday (3.6%). The 7-day average is (4,3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (4,8%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,13840,530619
Public407289,81063,388769
TOTAL669538,948103,9181,388


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

