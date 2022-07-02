NICD Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 380 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 994 223. This increase represents a 3.5% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 16 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,809 to date.
25 742 109 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,013,318
|54.4%
|6,064
|55.3%
|Public
|11,728,791
|45.6%
|4,897
|44.7%
|Total
|25,742,109
|100.0%
|10,961
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 12% respectively. Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 June 2022
|Incident infections for 01 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 01 July 2022
|New cases on 01 July 2022
|Total cases for 01 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,529
|0
|363,529
|32
|3
|35
|363,564
|9.1
|Free State
|215,721
|0
|215,721
|11
|2
|13
|215,734
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,320,982
|0
|1,320,982
|139
|35
|174
|1,321,156
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715,652
|0
|715,652
|43
|2
|45
|715,697
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159,429
|0
|159,429
|6
|1
|7
|159,436
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|201,665
|0
|201,665
|22
|2
|24
|201,689
|5.0
|North West
|201,653
|0
|201,653
|16
|0
|16
|201,669
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|115,122
|0
|115,122
|19
|2
|21
|115,143
|2.9
|Western Cape
|700,090
|0
|700,090
|39
|6
|45
|700,135
|17.5
|Total
|3,993,843
|0
|3,993,843
|327
|53
|380
|3,994,223
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.5%), and is lower than yesterday (3.6%). The 7-day average is (4,3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (4,8%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,138
|40,530
|619
|Public
|407
|289,810
|63,388
|769
|TOTAL
|669
|538,948
|103,918
|1,388
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
