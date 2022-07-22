NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 372 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 001 816.
Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,942 to date.
25 913 254 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,099,365
|54.4%
|3,442
|43.9%
|Public
|11,813,889
|45.6%
|4,397
|56.1%
|Total
|25,913,254
|100.0%
|7,839
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 July 2022
|Incident infections for 21 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 21 July 2022
|New cases on 21 July 2022
|Total cases for 21 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|364,010
|0
|364,010
|39
|2
|41
|364,051
|9,1
|Free State
|215,991
|0
|215,991
|14
|1
|15
|216,006
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,324,332
|0
|1,324,332
|130
|12
|142
|1,324,474
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|716,716
|0
|716,716
|28
|9
|37
|716,753
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,598
|0
|159,598
|10
|1
|11
|159,609
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|202,097
|0
|202,097
|12
|1
|13
|202,110
|5,1
|North West
|201,952
|0
|201,952
|12
|1
|13
|201,965
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,254
|0
|115,254
|15
|1
|16
|115,270
|2,9
|Western Cape
|701,494
|0
|701,494
|75
|9
|84
|701,578
|17,5
|Total
|4,001,444
|0
|4,001,444
|335
|37
|372
|4,001,816
|100,0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,958
|40,609
|481
|Public
|407
|290,460
|63,505
|556
|TOTAL
|669
|540,418
|104,114
|1,037
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed
Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA
Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt
Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry
Prasa’s Plans To Fix SA’s Railway Systems On Track – Mphelo
Nurses Slam Gauteng Health Department
SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi
Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft
Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths
SA Expected To Receive Clarity On EC Tavern Deaths
Crime Is Shifting From Cape Metro Area To Rural Towns – Safety MEC
Taxi Industry Warns Of National Shutdown