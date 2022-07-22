NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 372 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 001 816.

Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,942 to date.

25 913 254 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,099,365 54.4% 3,442 43.9% Public 11,813,889 45.6% 4,397 56.1% Total 25,913,254 100.0% 7,839 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 July 2022 Incident infections for 21 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 21 July 2022 New cases on 21 July 2022 Total cases for 21 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 364,010 0 364,010 39 2 41 364,051 9,1 Free State 215,991 0 215,991 14 1 15 216,006 5,4 Gauteng 1,324,332 0 1,324,332 130 12 142 1,324,474 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 716,716 0 716,716 28 9 37 716,753 17,9 Limpopo 159,598 0 159,598 10 1 11 159,609 4,0 Mpumalanga 202,097 0 202,097 12 1 13 202,110 5,1 North West 201,952 0 201,952 12 1 13 201,965 5,0 Northern Cape 115,254 0 115,254 15 1 16 115,270 2,9 Western Cape 701,494 0 701,494 75 9 84 701,578 17,5 Total 4,001,444 0 4,001,444 335 37 372 4,001,816 100,0



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,958 40,609 481 Public 407 290,460 63,505 556 TOTAL 669 540,418 104,114 1,037



VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!