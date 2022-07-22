iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

10 mins ago 1 min read

The institute reports 372 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 001 816.  

Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,942 to date.

25 913 254 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,099,36554.4%3,44243.9%
Public11,813,88945.6%4,39756.1%
Total25,913,254100.0%7,839100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 July 2022Incident infections for 21 July 2022Possible reinfections for 21 July 2022New cases on 21 July 2022Total cases for 21 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape364,0100364,01039241364,0519,1
Free State215,9910215,99114115216,0065,4
Gauteng1,324,33201,324,332130121421,324,47433,1
KwaZulu-Natal716,7160716,71628937716,75317,9
Limpopo159,5980159,59810111159,6094,0
Mpumalanga202,0970202,09712113202,1105,1
North West201,9520201,95212113201,9655,0
Northern Cape115,2540115,25415116115,2702,9
Western Cape701,4940701,49475984701,57817,5
Total4,001,44404,001,444335373724,001,816100,0


HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,95840,609481
Public407290,46063,505556
TOTAL669540,418104,1141,037


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

1 min ago
2 min read

Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA

4 mins ago
1 min read

Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt

22 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry

23 hours ago
1 min read

Prasa’s Plans To Fix SA’s Railway Systems On Track – Mphelo

23 hours ago
1 min read

Nurses Slam Gauteng Health Department

23 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft

2 days ago
1 min read

Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Expected To Receive Clarity On EC Tavern Deaths

3 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

Crime Is Shifting From Cape Metro Area To Rural Towns – Safety MEC

3 days ago
1 min read

Taxi Industry Warns Of National Shutdown

3 days ago

You may have missed

SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

1 min ago
2 min read

Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA

4 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 mins ago
2 min read

Africa Prepares Rollout Of World’s First Malaria Vaccine

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer