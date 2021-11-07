The NICD reports 358 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 751. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 24 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 319 to date.

18 699 684 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10 076 396 53.9% 14 435 48.7% PUBLIC 8 623 288 46.1% 15 220 51.3% Total 18 699 684 29 655

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Free State accounted for 15%; Western Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; North West and Northern Cape accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 05 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 05 November 2021 New cases on 06 November 2021 Total cases for 06 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292456 0 292456 21 292477 10.0 Free State 163642 0 163642 53 163695 5.6 Gauteng 919923 -2 919921 107 920028 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515828 0 515828 64 515892 17.6 Limpopo 122284 1 122285 10 122295 4.2 Mpumalanga 152099 0 152099 35 152134 5.2 North West 150719 1 150720 14 150734 5.2 Northern Cape 92575 0 92575 14 92589 3.2 Western Cape 513867 0 513867 40 513907 17.6 Total 2923393 0 2923393 358 2923751 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.2% which is higher than yesterdays (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterdays (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 22 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200901 37159 2294 Public 408 234590 57009 1533 TOTAL 666 435491 94168 3827

VACCINE UPDATE

