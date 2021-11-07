The NICD reports 358 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 751. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 24 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 319 to date.
18 699 684 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|10 076 396
|53.9%
|14 435
|48.7%
|PUBLIC
|8 623 288
|46.1%
|15 220
|51.3%
|Total
|18 699 684
|29 655
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Free State accounted for 15%; Western Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; North West and Northern Cape accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 05 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 05 November 2021
|New cases on 06 November 2021
|Total cases for 06 November 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292456
|0
|292456
|21
|292477
|10.0
|Free State
|163642
|0
|163642
|53
|163695
|5.6
|Gauteng
|919923
|-2
|919921
|107
|920028
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515828
|0
|515828
|64
|515892
|17.6
|Limpopo
|122284
|1
|122285
|10
|122295
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|152099
|0
|152099
|35
|152134
|5.2
|North West
|150719
|1
|150720
|14
|150734
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|92575
|0
|92575
|14
|92589
|3.2
|Western Cape
|513867
|0
|513867
|40
|513907
|17.6
|Total
|2923393
|0
|2923393
|358
|2923751
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.2% which is higher than yesterdays (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterdays (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 22 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200901
|37159
|2294
|Public
|408
|234590
|57009
|1533
|TOTAL
|666
|435491
|94168
|3827
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
