NICD Reports 358 New COVID-19 Cases

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

7 seconds ago

The NICD reports 358 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 751. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 24 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 319 to date.

18 699 684 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10 076 39653.9%14 43548.7%
PUBLIC8 623 28846.1%15 22051.3%
Total18 699 68429 655

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Free State accounted for 15%; Western Cape accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; North West and Northern Cape accounted for 4% each; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 05 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 05 November 2021New cases on 06 November 2021Total cases for 06 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29245602924562129247710.0
Free State1636420163642531636955.6
Gauteng919923-291992110792002831.5
KwaZulu-Natal51582805158286451589217.6
Limpopo1222841122285101222954.2
Mpumalanga1520990152099351521345.2
North West1507191150720141507345.2
Northern Cape9257509257514925893.2
Western Cape51386705138674051390717.6
Total2923393029233933582923751100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.2% which is higher than yesterdays (1.1%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is the same as yesterdays (1.0%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 22 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200901371592294
Public408234590570091533
TOTAL666435491941683827

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

