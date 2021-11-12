The NICD reports 356 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,978. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 17 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,452 to date.

18,835,534 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,151,186 53.9% 16,444 49.4% PUBLIC 8,684,348 46.1% 16,858 50.6% Total 18,835,534 33,302

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 19%. Western Cape accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; and Eastern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 10 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 10 Nov 2021 New cases on 11 Nov 2021 Total cases for 11 Nov 2021 Eastern Cape 292,524 0 292,524 12 292,536 Free State 163,780 0 163,780 33 163,813 Gauteng 920,289 -3 920,286 120 920,406 KwaZulu-Natal 516,047 0 516,047 66 516,113 Limpopo 122,301 1 122,302 15 122,317 Mpumalanga 152,187 1 152,188 14 152,202 North West 150,792 1 150,793 17 150,810 Northern Cape 92,656 0 92,656 38 92,694 *Western Cape 514,046 0 514,046 41 514,087 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,924,622 0 2,924,622 356 2,924,978

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 356) is higher than yesterday (n= 305) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,042 37,274 2,138 Public 408 234,971 57,086 1,498 TOTAL 666 436,013 94,360 3,636

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!