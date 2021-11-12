iAfrica

NICD Reports 356 New COVID-19 Cases

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

39 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 356 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,978. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 17 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,452 to date.

18,835,534 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,151,18653.9%16,44449.4%
PUBLIC8,684,34846.1%16,85850.6%
Total18,835,53433,302

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 19%. Western Cape accounted for 12%; Northern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; and Eastern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 10 Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 10 Nov 2021New cases on 11 Nov 2021Total cases for 11 Nov 2021
Eastern Cape292,5240292,52412292,536
Free State163,7800163,78033163,813
Gauteng920,289-3920,286120920,406
KwaZulu-Natal516,0470516,04766516,113
Limpopo122,3011122,30215122,317
Mpumalanga152,1871152,18814152,202
North West150,7921150,79317150,810
Northern Cape92,656092,6563892,694
*Western Cape514,0460514,04641514,087
Unknown00000
Total2,924,62202,924,6223562,924,978

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 356) is higher than yesterday (n= 305) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,04237,2742,138
Public408234,97157,0861,498
TOTAL666436,01394,3603,636

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

