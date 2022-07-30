iAfrica

NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

6 seconds ago

The institute reports 354 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 004 555.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,982 to date.

25 975 203 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,130,28854.4%4,07040.0%
Public11,844,91545.6%6,10460.0%
Total25,975,203100.0%10,174100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

ProvinceTotal cases for 28 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 28 July 2022Incident infections for 29 July 2022Possible reinfections for 29 July 2022New cases on 29 July 2022Total cases for 29 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3641750364175182203641959.1
Free State2160800216080151162160965.4
Gauteng13254520132545214823171132562333.1
KwaZulu-Natal71709807170984634971714717.9
Limpopo15967301596739091596824.0
Mpumalanga2022310202231161172022485.1
North West20203502020352132020385.0
Northern Cape1152950115295110111153062.9
Western Cape70216207021625085870222017.5
Unknown00000000.0
Total400420104004201315393544004555100.0

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private26225020940619496
Public40729057063535530
TOTAL6695407791041541026

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

