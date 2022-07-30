NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

The institute reports 354 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 004 555.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,982 to date.

25 975 203 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,130,288 54.4% 4,070 40.0% Public 11,844,915 45.6% 6,104 60.0% Total 25,975,203 100.0% 10,174 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

Province Total cases for 28 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 July 2022 Incident infections for 29 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 29 July 2022 New cases on 29 July 2022 Total cases for 29 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 364175 0 364175 18 2 20 364195 9.1 Free State 216080 0 216080 15 1 16 216096 5.4 Gauteng 1325452 0 1325452 148 23 171 1325623 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 717098 0 717098 46 3 49 717147 17.9 Limpopo 159673 0 159673 9 0 9 159682 4.0 Mpumalanga 202231 0 202231 16 1 17 202248 5.1 North West 202035 0 202035 2 1 3 202038 5.0 Northern Cape 115295 0 115295 11 0 11 115306 2.9 Western Cape 702162 0 702162 50 8 58 702220 17.5 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 Total 4004201 0 4004201 315 39 354 4004555 100.0

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 250209 40619 496 Public 407 290570 63535 530 TOTAL 669 540779 104154 1026

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!