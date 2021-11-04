iAfrica

NICD Reports 344 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 344 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 735. This increase represents a 1.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 23 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 220 to date.

18 606 274 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10 028 23753.9%17 41963.6%
PUBLIC8 578 03746.1%9 97336.4%
Total18 606 27427 392

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Western Cape (13%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 November 2021New cases on 03 November 2021Total cases for 03 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29238702923872229240910,0
Free State1635080163508351635435,6
Gauteng919636-291963414091977431,5
KwaZulu-Natal51567515156764151571717,6
Limpopo122267112226841222724,2
Mpumalanga1520301152031181520495,2
North West150660-1150659281506875,2
Northern Cape9251309251312925253,2
Western Cape51371505137154451375917,6
Total2922391029223913442922735100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.3% which is higher than yesterday (0.8%). The 7-day average is 1.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200796371372313
Public408234161569801496
TOTAL666434957941173809

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

