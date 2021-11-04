NICD Reports 344 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 344 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 735. This increase represents a 1.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 23 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 220 to date.

18 606 274 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10 028 237 53.9% 17 419 63.6% PUBLIC 8 578 037 46.1% 9 973 36.4% Total 18 606 274 27 392

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Western Cape (13%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 November 2021 New cases on 03 November 2021 Total cases for 03 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292387 0 292387 22 292409 10,0 Free State 163508 0 163508 35 163543 5,6 Gauteng 919636 -2 919634 140 919774 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 515675 1 515676 41 515717 17,6 Limpopo 122267 1 122268 4 122272 4,2 Mpumalanga 152030 1 152031 18 152049 5,2 North West 150660 -1 150659 28 150687 5,2 Northern Cape 92513 0 92513 12 92525 3,2 Western Cape 513715 0 513715 44 513759 17,6 Total 2922391 0 2922391 344 2922735 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.3% which is higher than yesterday (0.8%). The 7-day average is 1.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200796 37137 2313 Public 408 234161 56980 1496 TOTAL 666 434957 94117 3809

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

