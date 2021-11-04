NICD Reports 344 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 344 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 735. This increase represents a 1.3% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 23 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 220 to date.
18 606 274 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|10 028 237
|53.9%
|17 419
|63.6%
|PUBLIC
|8 578 037
|46.1%
|9 973
|36.4%
|Total
|18 606 274
|27 392
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Western Cape (13%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 02 November 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 02 November 2021
|New cases on 03 November 2021
|Total cases for 03 November 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292387
|0
|292387
|22
|292409
|10,0
|Free State
|163508
|0
|163508
|35
|163543
|5,6
|Gauteng
|919636
|-2
|919634
|140
|919774
|31,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515675
|1
|515676
|41
|515717
|17,6
|Limpopo
|122267
|1
|122268
|4
|122272
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|152030
|1
|152031
|18
|152049
|5,2
|North West
|150660
|-1
|150659
|28
|150687
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|92513
|0
|92513
|12
|92525
|3,2
|Western Cape
|513715
|0
|513715
|44
|513759
|17,6
|Total
|2922391
|0
|2922391
|344
|2922735
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.3% which is higher than yesterday (0.8%). The 7-day average is 1.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (1.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200796
|37137
|2313
|Public
|408
|234161
|56980
|1496
|TOTAL
|666
|434957
|94117
|3809
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
