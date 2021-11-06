iAfrica

NICD Reports 339 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 339 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 393. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 44 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 295 to date.

18 670 029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10 061 96153.9%15 06149.8%
PUBLIC8 608 06846.1%15 16850.2%
Total18 670 02930 229

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (26%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.   The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 04 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 04 November 2021New cases on 05 November 2021Total cases for 05 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29243302924332329245610.0
Free State1635980163598441636425.6
Gauteng91983159198368791992331.5
KwaZulu-Natal51578005157804851582817.6
Limpopo122279012227951222844.2
Mpumalanga1520751152076231520995.2
North West150704-6150698211507195.2
Northern Cape9255109255124925753.2
Western Cape51380305138036451386717.6
Total2923054029230543392923393100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.1% which is higher than yesterdays (1.0%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is lower than yesterdays (1.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.


For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200869371572295
Public408234536570011600
TOTAL666435405941583895

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

