NICD Reports 339 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 339 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 393. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 44 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 295 to date.

18 670 029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10 061 961 53.9% 15 061 49.8% PUBLIC 8 608 068 46.1% 15 168 50.2% Total 18 670 029 30 229

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (26%), followed by Western Cape (19%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 04 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 04 November 2021 New cases on 05 November 2021 Total cases for 05 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292433 0 292433 23 292456 10.0 Free State 163598 0 163598 44 163642 5.6 Gauteng 919831 5 919836 87 919923 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515780 0 515780 48 515828 17.6 Limpopo 122279 0 122279 5 122284 4.2 Mpumalanga 152075 1 152076 23 152099 5.2 North West 150704 -6 150698 21 150719 5.2 Northern Cape 92551 0 92551 24 92575 3.2 Western Cape 513803 0 513803 64 513867 17.6 Total 2923054 0 2923054 339 2923393 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.1% which is higher than yesterdays (1.0%). The 7-day average is 1.0% today, which is lower than yesterdays (1.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200869 37157 2295 Public 408 234536 57001 1600 TOTAL 666 435405 94158 3895

VACCINE UPDATE

