NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

14 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 319 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 054. This increase represents a 1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 31 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 251 to date.

18 639 800 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10 046 90053.9%18 66355.7%
PUBLIC8 592 90046.1%14 86344.3%
Total18 639 80033 526

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Gauteng Province (18%). Free State accounted for 17%; Western Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.   The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 November 2021New cases on 04 November 2021Total cases for 04 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29240902924092429243310.0
Free State1635430163543551635985.6
Gauteng91977409197745791983131.5
KwaZulu-Natal51571705157176351578017.6
Limpopo122272012227271222794.2
Mpumalanga1520490152049261520755.2
North West1506870150687171507045.2
Northern Cape9252509252526925513.2
Western Cape51375905137594451380317.6
Total2922735029227353192923054100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.0% which is lower than yesterdays (1.3%). The 7-day average is 1.1% today, which is lower than yesterdays (1.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200844371472320
Public408234233569901496
TOTAL666435077941373816

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

