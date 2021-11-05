NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 319 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 923 054. This increase represents a 1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 31 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 251 to date.

18 639 800 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10 046 900 53.9% 18 663 55.7% PUBLIC 8 592 900 46.1% 14 863 44.3% Total 18 639 800 33 526

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Gauteng Province (18%). Free State accounted for 17%; Western Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 November 2021 New cases on 04 November 2021 Total cases for 04 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292409 0 292409 24 292433 10.0 Free State 163543 0 163543 55 163598 5.6 Gauteng 919774 0 919774 57 919831 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 515717 0 515717 63 515780 17.6 Limpopo 122272 0 122272 7 122279 4.2 Mpumalanga 152049 0 152049 26 152075 5.2 North West 150687 0 150687 17 150704 5.2 Northern Cape 92525 0 92525 26 92551 3.2 Western Cape 513759 0 513759 44 513803 17.6 Total 2922735 0 2922735 319 2923054 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.0% which is lower than yesterdays (1.3%). The 7-day average is 1.1% today, which is lower than yesterdays (1.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.



For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200844 37147 2320 Public 408 234233 56990 1496 TOTAL 666 435077 94137 3816

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

