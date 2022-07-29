NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 318 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 004 201.

Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,977 to date.

25 965 029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,126,218 54.4% 3,845 56.8% Public 11,838,811 45.6% 2,927 43.2% Total 25,965,029 100.0% 6,772 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

Province Total cases for 27 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 July 2022 Incident infections for 28 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 28 July 2022 New cases on 28 July 2022 Total cases for 28 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 364159 0 364159 15 1 16 364175 9.1 Free State 216064 0 216064 14 2 16 216080 5.4 Gauteng 1325321 0 1325321 106 25 131 1325452 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 717061 0 717061 32 5 37 717098 17.9 Limpopo 159665 0 159665 8 0 8 159673 4.0 Mpumalanga 202207 0 202207 19 5 24 202231 5.1 North West 202031 0 202031 3 1 4 202035 5.0 Northern Cape 115295 0 115295 0 0 0 115295 2.9 Western Cape 702080 0 702080 67 15 82 702162 17.5 Total 4003883 0 4003883 264 54 318 4004201 100.0

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 250166 207041 492 Public 407 290596 213306 523 TOTAL 669 540762 104141 1015

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

