NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

11 mins ago 1 min read

The institute reports 318 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 004 201.

Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,977 to date.

25 965 029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,126,21854.4%3,84556.8%
Public11,838,81145.6%2,92743.2%
Total25,965,029100.0%6,772100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 July 2022Incident infections for 28 July 2022Possible reinfections for 28 July 2022New cases on 28 July 2022Total cases for 28 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3641590364159151163641759.1
Free State2160640216064142162160805.4
Gauteng13253210132532110625131132545233.1
KwaZulu-Natal71706107170613253771709817.9
Limpopo15966501596658081596734.0
Mpumalanga2022070202207195242022315.1
North West20203102020313142020355.0
Northern Cape11529501152950001152952.9
Western Cape702080070208067158270216217.5
Total400388304003883264543184004201100.0

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262250166207041492
Public407290596213306523
TOTAL6695407621041411015

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

