NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 318 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 004 201.
Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,977 to date.
25 965 029 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,126,218
|54.4%
|3,845
|56.8%
|Public
|11,838,811
|45.6%
|2,927
|43.2%
|Total
|25,965,029
|100.0%
|6,772
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
|Province
|Total cases for 27 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 July 2022
|Incident infections for 28 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 28 July 2022
|New cases on 28 July 2022
|Total cases for 28 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|364159
|0
|364159
|15
|1
|16
|364175
|9.1
|Free State
|216064
|0
|216064
|14
|2
|16
|216080
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1325321
|0
|1325321
|106
|25
|131
|1325452
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|717061
|0
|717061
|32
|5
|37
|717098
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159665
|0
|159665
|8
|0
|8
|159673
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|202207
|0
|202207
|19
|5
|24
|202231
|5.1
|North West
|202031
|0
|202031
|3
|1
|4
|202035
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|115295
|0
|115295
|0
|0
|0
|115295
|2.9
|Western Cape
|702080
|0
|702080
|67
|15
|82
|702162
|17.5
|Total
|4003883
|0
|4003883
|264
|54
|318
|4004201
|100.0
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|250166
|207041
|492
|Public
|407
|290596
|213306
|523
|TOTAL
|669
|540762
|104141
|1015
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
