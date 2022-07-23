NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

the institute reports 317 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 002 133.
Today, the NDoH reports 1 death, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,943 to date.
25 922 424 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|14,103,948
|54.4%
|4,583
|50%
|Public
|11,818,476
|45.6%
|4,587
|50%
|Total
|25,922,424
|100.0%
|9,170
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 21 July 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 21 July 2022
|Incident infections for 22 July 2022
|Possible reinfections for 22 July 2022
|New cases on 22 July 2022
|Total cases for 22 July 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|364,051
|0
|364,051
|17
|2
|19
|364,070
|9,1
|Free State
|216,006
|0
|216,006
|6
|4
|10
|216,016
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,324,474
|0
|1,324,474
|107
|21
|128
|1,324,602
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|716,753
|0
|716,753
|42
|4
|46
|716,799
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,609
|0
|159,609
|12
|2
|14
|159,623
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|202,110
|0
|202,110
|13
|2
|15
|202,125
|5,1
|North West
|201,965
|0
|201,965
|7
|1
|8
|201,973
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,270
|0
|115,270
|8
|1
|9
|115,279
|2,9
|Western Cape
|701,578
|0
|701,578
|55
|13
|68
|701,646
|17,5
|Total
|4,001,816
|0
|4,001,816
|267
|50
|317
|4,002,133
|100,0
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|249,978
|40,609
|476
|Public
|407
|290,482
|63,510
|530
|TOTAL
|669
|540,460
|104,119
|1,006
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
