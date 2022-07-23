NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

the institute reports 317 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 002 133.

Today, the NDoH reports 1 death, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,943 to date.

25 922 424 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 14,103,948 54.4% 4,583 50% Public 11,818,476 45.6% 4,587 50% Total 25,922,424 100.0% 9,170 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 July 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 July 2022 Incident infections for 22 July 2022 Possible reinfections for 22 July 2022 New cases on 22 July 2022 Total cases for 22 July 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 364,051 0 364,051 17 2 19 364,070 9,1 Free State 216,006 0 216,006 6 4 10 216,016 5,4 Gauteng 1,324,474 0 1,324,474 107 21 128 1,324,602 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 716,753 0 716,753 42 4 46 716,799 17,9 Limpopo 159,609 0 159,609 12 2 14 159,623 4,0 Mpumalanga 202,110 0 202,110 13 2 15 202,125 5,1 North West 201,965 0 201,965 7 1 8 201,973 5,0 Northern Cape 115,270 0 115,270 8 1 9 115,279 2,9 Western Cape 701,578 0 701,578 55 13 68 701,646 17,5 Total 4,001,816 0 4,001,816 267 50 317 4,002,133 100,0



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 249,978 40,609 476 Public 407 290,482 63,510 530 TOTAL 669 540,460 104,119 1,006



VACCINE UPDATE

