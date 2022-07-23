iAfrica

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a vaccination against COVID-19, at a district health center in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 20, 2022.

21 mins ago 1 min read

the institute reports 317 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4 002 133.  

Today, the NDoH reports 1 death, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,943 to date.

25 922 424 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private14,103,94854.4%4,58350%
Public11,818,47645.6%4,58750%
Total25,922,424100.0%9,170100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 July 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 July 2022Incident infections for 22 July 2022Possible reinfections for 22 July 2022New cases on 22 July 2022Total cases for 22 July 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape364,0510364,05117219364,0709,1
Free State216,0060216,0066410216,0165,4
Gauteng1,324,47401,324,474107211281,324,60233,1
KwaZulu-Natal716,7530716,75342446716,79917,9
Limpopo159,6090159,60912214159,6234,0
Mpumalanga202,1100202,11013215202,1255,1
North West201,9650201,965718201,9735,0
Northern Cape115,2700115,270819115,2792,9
Western Cape701,5780701,578551368701,64617,5
Total4,001,81604,001,816267503174,002,133100,0


HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262249,97840,609476
Public407290,48263,510530
TOTAL669540,460104,1191,006


VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

