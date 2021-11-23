NICD Reports 312 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 312 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,930,174. This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,584 to date.
19,126,699 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,310,229
|53.9%
|12,664
|94%
|Public
|8,816,470
|46.1%
|809
|6%
|Total
|19,126,699
|100.0%
|13,473
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 5% respectively. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 21 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 21 Nov 2021
|New cases on 22 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 22 Nov 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292,686
|0
|292,686
|5
|292,691
|10,0
|Free State
|163,994
|0
|163,994
|5
|163,999
|5,6
|Gauteng
|923,379
|0
|923,379
|239
|923,618
|31,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|516,470
|0
|516,470
|15
|516,485
|17,6
|Limpopo
|122,450
|0
|122,450
|9
|122,459
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|152,395
|0
|152,395
|10
|152,405
|5,2
|North West
|151,038
|0
|151,038
|7
|151,045
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|92,997
|0
|92,997
|6
|93,003
|3,2
|*Western Cape
|514,453
|0
|514,453
|16
|514,469
|17,6
|Total
|2,929,862
|0
|2,929,862
|312
|2,930,174
|100,0
*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.3% which is lower than yesterday (3.4%). The 7-day average is 2.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (2.0%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,736
|37,350
|1,178
|Public
|408
|235,639
|57,143
|1,537
|TOTAL
|666
|436,375
|94,493
|2,715
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor
No Evidence Linking Noodle Deaths To Tampering By Foreign Nationals – SAHRC
Aid Arrives For Flooded Garden Route
Investigation Into July Unrest Enters Second Week
COVID-19 Digital Vaccine Certificates Only For Local Use – Dr Crisp
NICD Reports 687 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Smaller Parties Slam DA Over Coalition Decisions
NICD Reports 887 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hamilton On Pole In Qatar With Verstappen Second
Parents Urged To Be Vigilant As School Kidnappings Rise
NICD Reports 789 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Post Office Devises Turn-Around Strategy