NICD Reports 312 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

5 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 312 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,930,174. This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,584 to date.

19,126,699 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,310,22953.9%12,66494%
Public8,816,47046.1%8096%
Total19,126,699 100.0%13,473 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 5% respectively. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21  Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 Nov 2021New cases on 22 Nov 2021Total cases for 22 Nov 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape292,6860292,6865292,69110,0
Free State163,9940163,9945163,9995,6
Gauteng923,3790923,379239923,61831,5
KwaZulu-Natal516,4700516,47015516,48517,6
Limpopo122,4500122,4509122,4594,2
Mpumalanga152,3950152,39510152,4055,2
North West151,0380151,0387151,0455,2
Northern Cape92,997092,997693,0033,2
*Western Cape514,4530514,45316514,46917,6
Total2,929,86202,929,8623122,930,174100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.3% which is lower than yesterday (3.4%). The 7-day average is 2.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (2.0%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,73637,3501,178
Public408235,63957,1431,537
TOTAL666436,37594,4932,715

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

