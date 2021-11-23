NICD Reports 312 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 312 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,930,174. This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,584 to date.

19,126,699 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,310,229 53.9% 12,664 94% Public 8,816,470 46.1% 809 6% Total 19,126,699 100.0% 13,473 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 5% respectively. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 Nov 2021 New cases on 22 Nov 2021 Total cases for 22 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292,686 0 292,686 5 292,691 10,0 Free State 163,994 0 163,994 5 163,999 5,6 Gauteng 923,379 0 923,379 239 923,618 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 516,470 0 516,470 15 516,485 17,6 Limpopo 122,450 0 122,450 9 122,459 4,2 Mpumalanga 152,395 0 152,395 10 152,405 5,2 North West 151,038 0 151,038 7 151,045 5,2 Northern Cape 92,997 0 92,997 6 93,003 3,2 *Western Cape 514,453 0 514,453 16 514,469 17,6 Total 2,929,862 0 2,929,862 312 2,930,174 100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 2.3% which is lower than yesterday (3.4%). The 7-day average is 2.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (2.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,736 37,350 1,178 Public 408 235,639 57,143 1,537 TOTAL 666 436,375 94,493 2,715

VACCINE UPDATE

