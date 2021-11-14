NICD Reports 306 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 306 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,925,677. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 7 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,476 to date.

18,893,899 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,181,565 53.9% 14,939 53.4% PUBLIC 8,712,334 46.1% 13,026 46.6% Total 18,893,899 27,965

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 13%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 12 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 12 Nov 2021 New cases on 13 Nov 2021 Total cases for 13 Nov 2021 Eastern Cape 292,560 0 292,560 16 292,576 Free State 163,853 0 163,853 25 163,860 Gauteng 920,579 3 920,582 122 920,704 KwaZulu-Natal 516,145 0 516,145 35 516,180 Limpopo 122,337 -2 122,335 6 122,341 Mpumalanga 152,229 -1 152,228 14 152,242 North West 150,828 0 150,828 24 150,852 Northern Cape 92,733 0 92,733 23 92,756 *Western Cape 514,125 0 514,125 41 514,166 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,925,371 0 2,925,371 306 2,925,677

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 306) is higher than yesterday (n= 393) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 7hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,058 37,273 2,135 Public 408 235,038 57,098 1,495 TOTAL 666 436,096 94,366 3,630

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!