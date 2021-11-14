iAfrica

NICD Reports 306 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

EWN

8 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 306 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,925,677. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 7 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,476 to date.

18,893,899 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,181,56553.9%14,93953.4%
PUBLIC8,712,33446.1%13,02646.6%
Total18,893,89927,965

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 13%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 Nov 2021New cases on 13 Nov 2021Total cases for 13 Nov 2021
Eastern Cape292,5600292,56016292,576
Free State163,8530163,85325163,860
Gauteng920,5793920,582122920,704
KwaZulu-Natal516,1450516,14535516,180
Limpopo122,337-2122,3356122,341
Mpumalanga152,229-1152,22814152,242
North West150,8280150,82824150,852
Northern Cape92,733092,7332392,756
*Western Cape514,1250514,12541514,166
Unknown00000
Total2,925,37102,925,3713062,925,677

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 306) is higher than yesterday (n= 393) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,05837,2732,135
Public408235,03857,0981,495
TOTAL666436,09694,3663,630

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

