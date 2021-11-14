NICD Reports 306 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 306 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,925,677. This increase represents a 1.1% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 7 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,476 to date.
18,893,899 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|10,181,565
|53.9%
|14,939
|53.4%
|PUBLIC
|8,712,334
|46.1%
|13,026
|46.6%
|Total
|18,893,899
|27,965
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 13%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively; Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 12 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 12 Nov 2021
|New cases on 13 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 13 Nov 2021
|Eastern Cape
|292,560
|0
|292,560
|16
|292,576
|Free State
|163,853
|0
|163,853
|25
|163,860
|Gauteng
|920,579
|3
|920,582
|122
|920,704
|KwaZulu-Natal
|516,145
|0
|516,145
|35
|516,180
|Limpopo
|122,337
|-2
|122,335
|6
|122,341
|Mpumalanga
|152,229
|-1
|152,228
|14
|152,242
|North West
|150,828
|0
|150,828
|24
|150,852
|Northern Cape
|92,733
|0
|92,733
|23
|92,756
|*Western Cape
|514,125
|0
|514,125
|41
|514,166
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|2,925,371
|0
|2,925,371
|306
|2,925,677
*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 306) is higher than yesterday (n= 393) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 275).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 7hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201,058
|37,273
|2,135
|Public
|408
|235,038
|57,098
|1,495
|TOTAL
|666
|436,096
|94,366
|3,630
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
New Zealand Given A Harsh Northern Hemisphere Lesson – Foster
England’s Southgate Seeks Clubs’ Help In ‘Unique’ Season Before World Cup
Dominant Ireland Topple New Zealand again in Dublin
Bottas On Pole, Hamilton On A Charge In Brazil
Ruud Welcomes Big Stage As He Prepares For Djokovic Opener In Turin
England Make It Eight In A Row Against Australia With Win
Hamilton Disqualified From Sao Paulo F1 Qualifying
Verstappen Fined For Touching Hamilton’s Car
South Africa Forwards Lay Platform For Win Over Scotland
Hamilton And Verstappen Risk Penalties In Brazil
Captain Kolisi Warns Boks To Expect Scotland The Brave
England All But Qualified As Kane Hat-Trick Sinks Albania