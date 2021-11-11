NICD Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 305 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,622. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,435 to date.

18,802,232 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 10,134,742 53.9% 18,486 55.1% PUBLIC 8,667,490 46.1% 15,081 44.9% Total 18,802,232 33,567

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 17%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 09 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 09 Nov 2021 New cases on 10 Nov 2021 Total cases for 10 Nov 2021 Eastern Cape 292,507 0 292,507 17 292,524 Free State 163,753 0 163,753 27 163,780 Gauteng 920,191 5 920,196 93 920,289 KwaZulu-Natal 516,005 0 516,005 42 516,047 Limpopo 122,304 -13 122,291 10 122,301 Mpumalanga 152,163 3 152,166 21 152,187 North West 150,765 4 150,769 23 150,792 Northern Cape 92,634 1 92,635 21 92,656 *Western Cape 513,995 0 513,995 51 514,046 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,924,317 0 2,924,317 305 2,924,622

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 305) is higher than yesterday (n= 245) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 270).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,018 37,180 2,247 Public 408 234,906 57,082 1,476 TOTAL 666 435,924 94,262 3,723

VACCINE UPDATE

