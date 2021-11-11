iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 305 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,924,622. This increase represents a 0.9% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,435 to date.

18,802,232 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE10,134,74253.9%18,48655.1%
PUBLIC8,667,49046.1%15,08144.9%
Total18,802,23233,567

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 17%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 09 Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 09 Nov 2021New cases on 10 Nov 2021Total cases for 10 Nov 2021
Eastern Cape292,5070292,50717292,524
Free State163,7530163,75327163,780
Gauteng920,1915920,19693920,289
KwaZulu-Natal516,0050516,00542516,047
Limpopo122,304-13122,29110122,301
Mpumalanga152,1633152,16621152,187
North West150,7654150,76923150,792
Northern Cape92,634192,6352192,656
*Western Cape513,9950513,99551514,046
Unknown00000
Total2,924,31702,924,3173052,924,622

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n= 305) is higher than yesterday (n= 245) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 270).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,01837,1802,247
Public408234,90657,0821,476
TOTAL666435,92494,2623,723

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

5 hours ago
1 min read

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

5 hours ago
1 min read

De Ruyter has no plans to resign

1 day ago
1 min read

Municipalities Won’t Get Away With Ignoring Power Cuts – Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

Power Outage Blamed For Durban Sewage Spill

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 245 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt Justices Concerned About Mkhwebane Being Denied Legal Representation

2 days ago
1 min read

Rand Water Plans 54 Hour Water Cuts In Parts Of Gauteng

2 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Wants Learners Back In The Classroom On A Daily Basis

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Eskom power
2 min read

Eskom Warns That Power Cuts Could Escalate

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

SA And The UK Collaborate On The World’s First-Ever Virtual Museum Of Plastic

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Court Postpones ACDP’s Case To Interdict Vaccination Of Minors

5 hours ago
1 min read

We Remain On Track To Lift Load Shedding – De Ruyter

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kidnapped Moti Brothers Found

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer