NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

6 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 300 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,886. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 12 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,163 to date.

18,525,613 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9,980,19253.9%12.82850.0%
PUBLIC8,545,42146.1%12,84650.0%
Total18,525,61325,674

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (19%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 17%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 14%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 29 Oct 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 29 Oct 2021New cases on 30 Oct 2021Total cases for 30 Oct 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape29232302923232129234410,0
Free State163396-1163395431634385,6
Gauteng919487-29194855691954131,5
KwaZulu-Natal51553805155384751558517,6
Limpopo122255012225581222634,2
Mpumalanga1519372151939201519595,2
North West150615-2150613161506295,2
Northern Cape9244309244337924803,2
Western Cape51359505135955251364717,6
Unknown000000,0
Total2921589-329215863002921886100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=300) is lower than yesterday (n=475) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=365).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258200,67137,1232,364
Public408233,87056,9291,493
TOTAL666434,54194,0523,857

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

