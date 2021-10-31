NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

The NICD reports 300 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,886. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 12 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,163 to date.
18,525,613 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|PRIVATE
|9,980,192
|53.9%
|12.828
|50.0%
|PUBLIC
|8,545,421
|46.1%
|12,846
|50.0%
|Total
|18,525,613
|25,674
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (19%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 17%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 14%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 29 Oct 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 29 Oct 2021
|New cases on 30 Oct 2021
|Total cases for 30 Oct 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|292323
|0
|292323
|21
|292344
|10,0
|Free State
|163396
|-1
|163395
|43
|163438
|5,6
|Gauteng
|919487
|-2
|919485
|56
|919541
|31,5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|515538
|0
|515538
|47
|515585
|17,6
|Limpopo
|122255
|0
|122255
|8
|122263
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|151937
|2
|151939
|20
|151959
|5,2
|North West
|150615
|-2
|150613
|16
|150629
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|92443
|0
|92443
|37
|92480
|3,2
|Western Cape
|513595
|0
|513595
|52
|513647
|17,6
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0,0
|Total
|2921589
|-3
|2921586
|300
|2921886
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=300) is lower than yesterday (n=475) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=365).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|200,671
|37,123
|2,364
|Public
|408
|233,870
|56,929
|1,493
|TOTAL
|666
|434,541
|94,052
|3,857
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
