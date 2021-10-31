NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

The NICD reports 300 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,921,886. This increase represents a 1.2% positivity rate.As per the National Department of Health, a further 12 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,163 to date.

18,525,613 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9,980,192 53.9% 12.828 50.0% PUBLIC 8,545,421 46.1% 12,846 50.0% Total 18,525,613 25,674

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (19%), followed by Western Cape accounting for 17%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 16%; Free State accounted for 14%; Northern Cape accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 29 Oct 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 29 Oct 2021 New cases on 30 Oct 2021 Total cases for 30 Oct 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292323 0 292323 21 292344 10,0 Free State 163396 -1 163395 43 163438 5,6 Gauteng 919487 -2 919485 56 919541 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 515538 0 515538 47 515585 17,6 Limpopo 122255 0 122255 8 122263 4,2 Mpumalanga 151937 2 151939 20 151959 5,2 North West 150615 -2 150613 16 150629 5,2 Northern Cape 92443 0 92443 37 92480 3,2 Western Cape 513595 0 513595 52 513647 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2921589 -3 2921586 300 2921886 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=300) is lower than yesterday (n=475) and higher than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=365).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 9 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 200,671 37,123 2,364 Public 408 233,870 56,929 1,493 TOTAL 666 434,541 94,052 3,857

VACCINE UPDATE

