NICD Reports 3 962 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3 962 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 572 860. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 139 deaths and of these, 31 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 846 to date.

21 933 255 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,851,325 54% 20,626 55% Public 10,081,930 46% 16,858 45% Total 21,933,255 37,484

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (23%), followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%; Limpopo accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 19 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 19 January 2022 New cases on 20 January 2022 Total cases for 20 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 339069 0 339069 216 339285 9.5 Free State 194686 0 194686 219 194905 5.5 Gauteng 1157777 -30 1157747 928 1158675 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 637611 2 637613 681 638294 17.9 Limpopo 146773 9 146782 412 147194 4.1 Mpumalanga 181463 9 181472 298 181770 5.1 North West 183523 8 183531 260 183791 5.1 Northern Cape 106012 0 106012 135 106147 3.0 Western Cape 621986 0 621986 813 622799 17.4 Total 3568900 -2 3568898 3962 3572860 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is the same as yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 10.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (11.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 223508 38665 2837 Public 407 268662 60860 4222 TOTAL 666 492170 99525 7059

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

