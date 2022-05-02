iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

2 hours ago

The NICD reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,795,763. This increase represents a 22.0% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 0 deaths and the cumulative COVID-19 deaths remain at 100,363.

24,492,958 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,340,60554.5%11,51865.9%
Public11,152,35345.5%5,95534.1%
Total24,492,958100.0%17,473100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (29%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 April 2022New cases on 1 May 2022Total cases for 1 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape348,3960348,396124348,5209.2
Free State204,6480204,648135204,7835.4
Gauteng1,243,78901,243,7891,7731,245,56232.8
KwaZulu-Natal677,2340677,2341,118678,35217.9
Limpopo156,5990156,59925156,6244.1
Mpumalanga194,9810194,98178195,0595.1
North West194,5220194,52293194,6155.1
Northern Cape109,6430109,64357109,7002.9
Western Cape662,1130662,113435662,54817.5
Total3,791,92503,791,9253,8383,795,763100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.0%), and is higher than yesterday (21.5%). The 7-day average is (20.4%) today, and is higher than yesterday (19.7%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261239,19439,9411,041
Public407281,09862,3511,126
TOTAL668520,292102,2922,167

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

