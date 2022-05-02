NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,795,763. This increase represents a 22.0% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 0 deaths and the cumulative COVID-19 deaths remain at 100,363.

24,492,958 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,340,605 54.5% 11,518 65.9% Public 11,152,353 45.5% 5,955 34.1% Total 24,492,958 100.0% 17,473 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (29%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 April 2022 New cases on 1 May 2022 Total cases for 1 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 348,396 0 348,396 124 348,520 9.2 Free State 204,648 0 204,648 135 204,783 5.4 Gauteng 1,243,789 0 1,243,789 1,773 1,245,562 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 677,234 0 677,234 1,118 678,352 17.9 Limpopo 156,599 0 156,599 25 156,624 4.1 Mpumalanga 194,981 0 194,981 78 195,059 5.1 North West 194,522 0 194,522 93 194,615 5.1 Northern Cape 109,643 0 109,643 57 109,700 2.9 Western Cape 662,113 0 662,113 435 662,548 17.5 Total 3,791,925 0 3,791,925 3,838 3,795,763 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.0%), and is higher than yesterday (21.5%). The 7-day average is (20.4%) today, and is higher than yesterday (19.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 239,194 39,941 1,041 Public 407 281,098 62,351 1,126 TOTAL 668 520,292 102,292 2,167

VACCINE UPDATE

