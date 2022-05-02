NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,795,763. This increase represents a 22.0% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 0 deaths and the cumulative COVID-19 deaths remain at 100,363.
24,492,958 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,340,605
|54.5%
|11,518
|65.9%
|Public
|11,152,353
|45.5%
|5,955
|34.1%
|Total
|24,492,958
|100.0%
|17,473
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (29%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 30 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 30 April 2022
|New cases on 1 May 2022
|Total cases for 1 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|348,396
|0
|348,396
|124
|348,520
|9.2
|Free State
|204,648
|0
|204,648
|135
|204,783
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,243,789
|0
|1,243,789
|1,773
|1,245,562
|32.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|677,234
|0
|677,234
|1,118
|678,352
|17.9
|Limpopo
|156,599
|0
|156,599
|25
|156,624
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|194,981
|0
|194,981
|78
|195,059
|5.1
|North West
|194,522
|0
|194,522
|93
|194,615
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|109,643
|0
|109,643
|57
|109,700
|2.9
|Western Cape
|662,113
|0
|662,113
|435
|662,548
|17.5
|Total
|3,791,925
|0
|3,791,925
|3,838
|3,795,763
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.0%), and is higher than yesterday (21.5%). The 7-day average is (20.4%) today, and is higher than yesterday (19.7%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 44 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|239,194
|39,941
|1,041
|Public
|407
|281,098
|62,351
|1,126
|TOTAL
|668
|520,292
|102,292
|2,167
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
