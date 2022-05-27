iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases

9 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3 801 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 944 845. This increase represents an 14.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 49 deaths, and of these, 16 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,092 to date.

25 164 138 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,724,71154.5%13,78754.1%
Public11,439,42745.5%11,71345.9%
Total25,164,138100.0%25,500100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%) followed by Western Cape (24%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 15%; EC accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 25 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 25 May 2022Incident infections for 26 May 2022Possible reinfections for 26 May 2022New cases on 26 May 2022Total cases for 26 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3589315358936328473753593119.1
Free State2128172212819178402182130375.4
Gauteng13026621130266310871901277130394033.1
KwaZulu-Natal708329-107083194927756970888818.0
Limpopo1580910158091403431581344.0
Mpumalanga1992890199289107221291994185.1
North West1991900199190106111171993075.1
Northern Cape1133500113350119281471134972.9
Western Cape688386168838776815892668931317.5
Total3941045-13941044322557638013944845100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (14.9%), and is lower than yesterday (17.3%). The 7-day average is (16.9%) today, and is lower than yesterday (18.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 112 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262245329401761513
Public408286023627901689
TOTAL6705313521029663202

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

