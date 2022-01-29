iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 789 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

The institute reports 3,789 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 598,288. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 133 deaths and of these, 47 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,784 to date.

22,195,053 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,002,92054.1%19,88655.5%
Public10,192,13345.9%15,92044.5%
Total22,195,053100.0%35,806100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (14%). Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 11% respectively; Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 January 2022New cases on 28 January 2022Total cases for 28 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape340,4730340,473156340,629340473
Free State196,0670196,067269196,3365,5
Gauteng1,164,68201,164,6821,2181,165,90032,4
KwaZulu-Natal641,4350641,435430641,86517,8
Limpopo149,5180149,518432149,9504,2
Mpumalanga183,8060183,806419184,2255,1
North West185,3200185,320243185,5635,2
Northern Cape106,731-2106,729101106,8303,0
Western Cape626,4672626,469521626,99017,4
Total3,594,49903,594,4993,7893,598,288100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is higher than yesterday (10.5%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 134 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259224,95938,8182,572
Public407271,49761,3073,142
TOTAL666496,456100,1255,714

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

