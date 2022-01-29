NICD Reports 3 789 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3,789 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 598,288. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 133 deaths and of these, 47 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,784 to date.
22,195,053 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,002,920
|54.1%
|19,886
|55.5%
|Public
|10,192,133
|45.9%
|15,920
|44.5%
|Total
|22,195,053
|100.0%
|35,806
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (14%). Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 11% respectively; Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 January 2022
|New cases on 28 January 2022
|Total cases for 28 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|340,473
|0
|340,473
|156
|340,629
|340473
|Free State
|196,067
|0
|196,067
|269
|196,336
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,164,682
|0
|1,164,682
|1,218
|1,165,900
|32,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|641,435
|0
|641,435
|430
|641,865
|17,8
|Limpopo
|149,518
|0
|149,518
|432
|149,950
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|183,806
|0
|183,806
|419
|184,225
|5,1
|North West
|185,320
|0
|185,320
|243
|185,563
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|106,731
|-2
|106,729
|101
|106,830
|3,0
|Western Cape
|626,467
|2
|626,469
|521
|626,990
|17,4
|Total
|3,594,499
|0
|3,594,499
|3,789
|3,598,288
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is higher than yesterday (10.5%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.3%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 134 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|224,959
|38,818
|2,572
|Public
|407
|271,497
|61,307
|3,142
|TOTAL
|666
|496,456
|100,125
|5,714
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
