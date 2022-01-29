NICD Reports 3 789 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3,789 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 598,288. This increase represents a 10.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 133 deaths and of these, 47 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,784 to date.

22,195,053 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,002,920 54.1% 19,886 55.5% Public 10,192,133 45.9% 15,920 44.5% Total 22,195,053 100.0% 35,806 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (14%). Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 11% respectively; Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 January 2022 New cases on 28 January 2022 Total cases for 28 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 340,473 0 340,473 156 340,629 340473 Free State 196,067 0 196,067 269 196,336 5,5 Gauteng 1,164,682 0 1,164,682 1,218 1,165,900 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 641,435 0 641,435 430 641,865 17,8 Limpopo 149,518 0 149,518 432 149,950 4,2 Mpumalanga 183,806 0 183,806 419 184,225 5,1 North West 185,320 0 185,320 243 185,563 5,2 Northern Cape 106,731 -2 106,729 101 106,830 3,0 Western Cape 626,467 2 626,469 521 626,990 17,4 Total 3,594,499 0 3,594,499 3,789 3,598,288 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6%, which is higher than yesterday (10.5%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.3%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 134 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 224,959 38,818 2,572 Public 407 271,497 61,307 3,142 TOTAL 666 496,456 100,125 5,714

VACCINE UPDATE

