NICD Reports 3 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3,785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 802 198. This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 7 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,377 to date.

24 527 102 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,360,156 54.5% 11,406 53.0% Public 11,166,946 45.5% 10,112 47.0% Total 24,527,102 100.0% 21,518 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (45%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (28%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 May 2022 Incident infections for 03 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 03 May 2022 New cases on 03 May 2022 Total cases for 03 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 348586 0 348586 130 26 156 348742 9.2 Free State 204904 0 204904 159 28 187 205091 5.4 Gauteng 1246901 0 1246901 1446 239 1685 1248586 32.8 KwaZulu-Natal 678971 0 678971 893 163 1056 680027 17.9 Limpopo 156639 0 156639 33 7 40 156679 4.1 Mpumalanga 195134 0 195134 58 16 74 195208 5.1 North West 194660 0 194660 54 8 62 194722 5.1 Northern Cape 109735 0 109735 47 5 52 109787 2.9 Western Cape 662883 0 662883 412 61 473 663356 17.4 Total 3798413 0 3798413 3232 553 3785 3802198 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (17.6%), and is lower than yesterday (21.0%). The 7-day average is (20.6%) today, and is lower than yesterday (20.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 239445 39950 1060 Public 407 281362 62380 1172 TOTAL 668 520807 102330 2232

VACCINE UPDATE

