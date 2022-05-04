iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3,785 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 802 198. This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate.

Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 7 deaths and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,377 to date.

24 527 102 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,360,15654.5%11,40653.0%
Public11,166,94645.5%10,11247.0%
Total24,527,102100.0%21,518100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (45%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (28%). Western Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 May 2022Incident infections for 03 May 2022Possible reinfections for 03 May 2022New cases on 03 May 2022Total cases for 03 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3485860348586130261563487429.2
Free State2049040204904159281872050915.4
Gauteng12469010124690114462391685124858632.8
KwaZulu-Natal6789710678971893163105668002717.9
Limpopo1566390156639337401566794.1
Mpumalanga19513401951345816741952085.1
North West1946600194660548621947225.1
Northern Cape1097350109735475521097872.9
Western Cape66288306628834126147366335617.4
Total379841303798413323255337853802198100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (17.6%), and is lower than yesterday (21.0%). The 7-day average is (20.6%) today, and is lower than yesterday (20.7%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 68 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261239445399501060
Public407281362623801172
TOTAL6685208071023302232

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

