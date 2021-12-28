NICD Reports 3 782 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3 782 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 417 318. This increase represents a 22% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 15 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 829 to date.

21 076 433 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,373,823 54% 11,488 66.7% Public 9,702,610 46% 5,742 33.3% Total 21 076 433 17 230

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted and North West each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 December 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 December 2021 New cases on 27 December 2021 Total cases for 27 December 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 322642 0 322642 522 323164 9.5 Free State 187364 3 187367 185 187552 5.5 Gauteng 1125828 0 1125828 841 1126669 33.0 KwaZulu-Natal 600489 0 600489 1007 601496 17.6 Limpopo 140098 0 140098 132 140230 4.1 Mpumalanga 175144 0 175144 264 175408 5.1 North West 177656 4 177660 120 177780 5.2 Northern Cape 100988 -17 100971 66 101037 3.0 Western Cape 583331 6 583337 645 583982 17.1 Total 3413540 -4 3413536 3782 3417318 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 22.0% which is lower than yesterday (27.2%). The 7-day average is 27.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (28.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 213632 37828 3219 Public 407 252635 58249 5771 TOTAL 666 466267 96077 8990

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!