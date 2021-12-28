iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 782 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3 782 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 417 318. This increase represents a 22% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 15 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 829 to date.

21 076 433 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,373,82354%11,48866.7%
Public9,702,61046%5,74233.3%
Total21 076 43317 230

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%).  Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo accounted and North West each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 December 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 December 2021New cases on 27 December 2021Total cases for 27 December 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape32264203226425223231649.5
Free State18736431873671851875525.5
Gauteng112582801125828841112666933.0
KwaZulu-Natal6004890600489100760149617.6
Limpopo14009801400981321402304.1
Mpumalanga17514401751442641754085.1
North West17765641776601201777805.2
Northern Cape100988-17100971661010373.0
Western Cape583331658333764558398217.1
Total3413540-4341353637823417318100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 22.0% which is lower than yesterday (27.2%). The 7-day average is 27.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (28.5%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 150 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259213632378283219
Public407252635582495771
TOTAL666466267960778990

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

