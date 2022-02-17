NICD Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,699 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,648,968. This increase represents a 9.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 89 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,520 to date.

22,762,117 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,343,731 54.2% 21,398 56.1% Public 10,418,386 45.8% 16,735 43.9% Total 22,762,117 100.0% 38,133 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Limpopo accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 Feb 2022 New cases on 16 Feb 2022 Total cases for 16 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,377 0 342,377 143 342,520 9.4 Free State 199,134 0 199,134 237 199,371 5.5 Gauteng 1,182,100 2 1,182,102 1,328 1,183,430 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 647,982 0 647,982 458 648,440 17.8 Limpopo 153,631 0 153,631 176 153,807 4.2 Mpumalanga 189,022 -3 189,019 317 189,336 5.2 North West 188,745 1 188,746 338 189,084 5.2 Northern Cape 107,819 0 107,819 66 107,885 3.0 Western Cape 634,459 0 634,459 636 635,095 17.4 Total 3,645,269 0 3,645,269 3,699 3,648,968 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.7%, which is higher than yesterday (7.7%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 78 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,501 39,047 1,872 Public 407 275,159 61,840 1,842 TOTAL 666 503,660 100,887 3,714

VACCINE UPDATE

