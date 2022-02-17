NICD Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,699 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,648,968. This increase represents a 9.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 89 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,520 to date.
22,762,117 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,343,731
|54.2%
|21,398
|56.1%
|Public
|10,418,386
|45.8%
|16,735
|43.9%
|Total
|22,762,117
|100.0%
|38,133
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Limpopo accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 15 Feb 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 15 Feb 2022
|New cases on 16 Feb 2022
|Total cases for 16 Feb 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|342,377
|0
|342,377
|143
|342,520
|9.4
|Free State
|199,134
|0
|199,134
|237
|199,371
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,182,100
|2
|1,182,102
|1,328
|1,183,430
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|647,982
|0
|647,982
|458
|648,440
|17.8
|Limpopo
|153,631
|0
|153,631
|176
|153,807
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|189,022
|-3
|189,019
|317
|189,336
|5.2
|North West
|188,745
|1
|188,746
|338
|189,084
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,819
|0
|107,819
|66
|107,885
|3.0
|Western Cape
|634,459
|0
|634,459
|636
|635,095
|17.4
|Total
|3,645,269
|0
|3,645,269
|3,699
|3,648,968
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.7%, which is higher than yesterday (7.7%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 78 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|228,501
|39,047
|1,872
|Public
|407
|275,159
|61,840
|1,842
|TOTAL
|666
|503,660
|100,887
|3,714
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song
Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA
JSC Overstepped Mandate With Chief Justice Recommendation – Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics
Corruption Cases To Be Top Priority For NPA – Batohi
Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations
NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Niehaus Claims His Arrest Political
Ramaphosa Is Worst President In History – Malema
UKZN Suspends Classes Due To Violent Protests
NICD Reports 1 094 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Report On Parliament Fire Expected Within The Next Week