NICD Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

13 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 3,699 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,648,968. This increase represents a 9.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 89 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,520 to date.

22,762,117 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,343,73154.2%21,39856.1%
Public10,418,38645.8%16,73543.9%
Total22,762,117100.0%38,133100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Limpopo accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 Feb 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 15 Feb 2022New cases on 16 Feb 2022Total cases for 16 Feb 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,3770342,377143342,5209.4
Free State199,1340199,134237199,3715.5
Gauteng1,182,10021,182,1021,3281,183,43032.4
KwaZulu-Natal647,9820647,982458648,44017.8
Limpopo153,6310153,631176153,8074.2
Mpumalanga189,022-3189,019317189,3365.2
North West188,7451188,746338189,0845.2
Northern Cape107,8190107,81966107,8853.0
Western Cape634,4590634,459636635,09517.4
Total3,645,26903,645,2693,6993,648,968100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.7%, which is higher than yesterday (7.7%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 78 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228,50139,0471,872
Public407275,15961,8401,842
TOTAL666503,660100,8873,714

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

