NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,628 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,631,642. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 213 deaths and of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96, 502 to date.

22,555,062 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,220,559 54.2% 22,582 57.3% Public 10,334,503 45.8% 16,794 42.7% Total 22,555,062 100.0% 39,376 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 8%. Free State and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 February 2022 New cases on 09 February 2022 Total cases for 09 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341,762 0 341,762 138 341,900 9.4 Free State 198,199 0 198,199 215 198,414 5.5 Gauteng 1,175,772 1 1,175,773 1,249 1,177,022 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 645,664 0 645,664 492 646,156 17.8 Limpopo 152,636 -1 152,635 299 152,934 4.2 Mpumalanga 187,268 0 187,268 407 187,675 5.2 North West 187,727 0 187,727 213 187,940 5.2 Northern Cape 107,447 0 107,447 87 107,534 3.0 Western Cape 631,539 0 631,539 528 632,067 17.4 Total 3,628,014 0 3,628,014 3,628 3,631,642 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2%, which is higher than yesterday (8.2%). The 7-day average is 8.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.1%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 128 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 227,874 38,987 2,139 Public 407 273,994 61,680 2,316 TOTAL 666 501,868 100,667 4,455



VACCINE UPDATE

