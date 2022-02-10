iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

The NICD reports 3,628 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,631,642. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 213 deaths and of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96, 502 to date.

22,555,062 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,220,55954.2%22,58257.3%
Public10,334,50345.8%16,79442.7%
Total22,555,062100.0%39,376100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 8%. Free State and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 February 2022New cases on 09 February 2022Total cases for 09 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape341,7620341,762138341,9009.4
Free State198,1990198,199215198,4145.5
Gauteng1,175,77211,175,7731,2491,177,02232.4
KwaZulu-Natal645,6640645,664492646,15617.8
Limpopo152,636-1152,635299152,9344.2
Mpumalanga187,2680187,268407187,6755.2
North West187,7270187,727213187,9405.2
Northern Cape107,4470107,44787107,5343.0
Western Cape631,5390631,539528632,06717.4
Total3,628,01403,628,0143,6283,631,642100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2%, which is higher than yesterday (8.2%). The 7-day average is 8.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.1%)

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 128 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259227,87438,9872,139
Public407273,99461,6802,316
TOTAL666501,868100,6674,455


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

