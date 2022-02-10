NICD Reports 3 628 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,628 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,631,642. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 213 deaths and of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96, 502 to date.
22,555,062 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,220,559
|54.2%
|22,582
|57.3%
|Public
|10,334,503
|45.8%
|16,794
|42.7%
|Total
|22,555,062
|100.0%
|39,376
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11% and Limpopo accounted for 8%. Free State and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 February 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 February 2022
|New cases on 09 February 2022
|Total cases for 09 February 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|341,762
|0
|341,762
|138
|341,900
|9.4
|Free State
|198,199
|0
|198,199
|215
|198,414
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,175,772
|1
|1,175,773
|1,249
|1,177,022
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|645,664
|0
|645,664
|492
|646,156
|17.8
|Limpopo
|152,636
|-1
|152,635
|299
|152,934
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|187,268
|0
|187,268
|407
|187,675
|5.2
|North West
|187,727
|0
|187,727
|213
|187,940
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|107,447
|0
|107,447
|87
|107,534
|3.0
|Western Cape
|631,539
|0
|631,539
|528
|632,067
|17.4
|Total
|3,628,014
|0
|3,628,014
|3,628
|3,631,642
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2%, which is higher than yesterday (8.2%). The 7-day average is 8.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.1%)
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 128 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|227,874
|38,987
|2,139
|Public
|407
|273,994
|61,680
|2,316
|TOTAL
|666
|501,868
|100,667
|4,455
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
SA’s Energy Crisis Expected To Feature Prominently In Sona
Business Expecting Clarity From Ramaphosa
Hospitality Sector Calls For End To National State Of Disaster
Nxesi Announces New Minimum Wage For SA
State Opposing Bail In R1.9m SAPS PPE Fraud
Calls For The Removal Of Mpofu From JSC
SA Reports 2 824 New COVID-19 Cases
SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu
Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth
Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant
South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths
Eskom Suspends Loadshedding But Calls On Consumers To Use Less Electricity