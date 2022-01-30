NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3,342 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,601,630. This increase represents a 10.1% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 121 deaths and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,905 to date.
22,228,242 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,021,079
|54.1%
|18,159
|54.7%
|Public
|10,207,163
|45.9%
|15,030
|45.3%
|Total
|22,228,242
|100.0%
|33,189
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Limpopo accounted for 13%; Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 28 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 28 January 2022
|New cases on 29 January 2022
|Total cases for 29 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|340,629
|0
|340,629
|138
|340,767
|9,5
|Free State
|196,336
|0
|196,336
|224
|196,560
|5,5
|Gauteng
|1,165,900
|0
|1,165,900
|1,050
|1,166,950
|32,4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|641,865
|0
|641,865
|353
|642,218
|17,8
|Limpopo
|149,950
|0
|149,950
|425
|150,375
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|184,225
|0
|184,225
|349
|184,574
|5,1
|North West
|185,563
|0
|185,563
|214
|185,777
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|106,830
|0
|106,830
|74
|106,904
|3,0
|Western Cape
|626,990
|0
|626,990
|515
|627,505
|17,4
|Total
|3,598,288
|0
|3,598,288
|3,342
|3,601,630
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.1%, which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.4%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 63 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|225,066
|38,831
|2,534
|Public
|407
|271,576
|61,312
|3,129
|TOTAL
|666
|496,642
|100,143
|5,663
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
DA Is Not Above The Law – Dramat
NICD Reports 3 789 New COVID-19 Cases
Theft And Vandalism Hampering Operations – Eskom
Gauteng Promises Better Roads
Ramaphosa To Answer Scopa Questions On Funding
NICD Reports 4 100 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Independent Advocate Appointed To Probe Fritz Claims
Oldest District Six Claimant Dies Before Returning Home
IPID Lays Charges Against Police Boss Sitole
NICD Reports 4 514 New COVID-19 Cases
Scopa Looks Into Alleged Use Of Public Funds For ANC Activities
386 People Referred For Prosecution For COVID Tender Fraud – SIU