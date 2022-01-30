NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3,342 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,601,630. This increase represents a 10.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 121 deaths and of these, 12 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,905 to date.

22,228,242 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,021,079 54.1% 18,159 54.7% Public 10,207,163 45.9% 15,030 45.3% Total 22,228,242 100.0% 33,189 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (31%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Limpopo accounted for 13%; Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 28 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 28 January 2022 New cases on 29 January 2022 Total cases for 29 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 340,629 0 340,629 138 340,767 9,5 Free State 196,336 0 196,336 224 196,560 5,5 Gauteng 1,165,900 0 1,165,900 1,050 1,166,950 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 641,865 0 641,865 353 642,218 17,8 Limpopo 149,950 0 149,950 425 150,375 4,2 Mpumalanga 184,225 0 184,225 349 184,574 5,1 North West 185,563 0 185,563 214 185,777 5,2 Northern Cape 106,830 0 106,830 74 106,904 3,0 Western Cape 626,990 0 626,990 515 627,505 17,4 Total 3,598,288 0 3,598,288 3,342 3,601,630 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.1%, which is lower than yesterday (10.6%). The 7-day average is 9.6% today, and is higher than yesterday (9.4%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 63 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 225,066 38,831 2,534 Public 407 271,576 61,312 3,129 TOTAL 666 496,642 100,143 5,663

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!