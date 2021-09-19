iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

EWN

3 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 3 286 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 880 349. This increase represents a 8.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 164 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86 116 to date.

17321 958 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private9 362 62054%18 20144%
Public7 959 33846%23 10756%
Total17 321 95841 308

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (16%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 12%; Gauteng Province accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 September 2021New cases on 18 September 2021Total cases for 18 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape286979028697952628750510,0
Free State15842601584263781588045,5
Gauteng913513-1991349435191384531,7
KwaZulu-Natal505567050556783450640117,6
Limpopo1215040121504371215414,2
Mpumalanga14959061495961611497575,2
North West148123111481342301483645,2
Northern Cape88054188055267883223,1
Western Cape505307150530850250581017,6
Total28770630287706332862880349100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 3 286) is lower than yesterday (n= 3 648) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 3 731). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 101 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255196 67536 0774 174
Public409227 33855 2654 667
TOTAL664424 01391 3428 841

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

