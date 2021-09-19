NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

The NICD reports 3 286 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 880 349. This increase represents a 8.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 164 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 86 116 to date.

17321 958 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9 362 620 54% 18 201 44% Public 7 959 338 46% 23 107 56% Total 17 321 958 41 308

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Eastern Cape (16%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 12%; Gauteng Province accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 September 2021 New cases on 18 September 2021 Total cases for 18 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 286979 0 286979 526 287505 10,0 Free State 158426 0 158426 378 158804 5,5 Gauteng 913513 -19 913494 351 913845 31,7 KwaZulu-Natal 505567 0 505567 834 506401 17,6 Limpopo 121504 0 121504 37 121541 4,2 Mpumalanga 149590 6 149596 161 149757 5,2 North West 148123 11 148134 230 148364 5,2 Northern Cape 88054 1 88055 267 88322 3,1 Western Cape 505307 1 505308 502 505810 17,6 Total 2877063 0 2877063 3286 2880349 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 3 286) is lower than yesterday (n= 3 648) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 3 731). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 101 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 196 675 36 077 4 174 Public 409 227 338 55 265 4 667 TOTAL 664 424 013 91 342 8 841

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

