NICD Reports 3 274 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3 274 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 948 119. This increase represents an 13.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 36 deaths, and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,128 to date.

25 187 804 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,737,53454.5%12,82354.2%
Public11,450,27045.5%10,84345.8%
Total         25,187,804100.0%23,666100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%) followed by Western Cape (26%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 May 2022Incident infections for 27 May 2022Possible reinfections for 27 May 2022New cases on 27 May 2022Total cases for 27 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3593110359311219402593595709.1
Free State2130370213037152331852132225.4
Gauteng1303940013039409151711086130502633.1
KwaZulu-Natal70888807088883657043570932318.0
Limpopo1581340158134437501581844.0
Mpumalanga199418019941896171131995315.1
North West1993070199307132131451994525.1
Northern Cape1134970113497133191521136492.9
Western Cape689313068931371413584969016217.5
Total394484503944845276950532743948119100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (13.8%), and is lower than yesterday (14.9%). The 7-day average is (16.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (16.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 86 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262245514401931483
Public408286232628101698
TOTAL6705317461030033181

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

