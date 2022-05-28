NICD Reports 3 274 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3 274 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 948 119. This increase represents an 13.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 36 deaths, and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,128 to date.

25 187 804 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,737,534 54.5% 12,823 54.2% Public 11,450,270 45.5% 10,843 45.8% Total 25,187,804 100.0% 23,666 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%) followed by Western Cape (26%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 8%; Free State accounted for 6%; Northern Cape accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 May 2022 Incident infections for 27 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 27 May 2022 New cases on 27 May 2022 Total cases for 27 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 359311 0 359311 219 40 259 359570 9.1 Free State 213037 0 213037 152 33 185 213222 5.4 Gauteng 1303940 0 1303940 915 171 1086 1305026 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 708888 0 708888 365 70 435 709323 18.0 Limpopo 158134 0 158134 43 7 50 158184 4.0 Mpumalanga 199418 0 199418 96 17 113 199531 5.1 North West 199307 0 199307 132 13 145 199452 5.1 Northern Cape 113497 0 113497 133 19 152 113649 2.9 Western Cape 689313 0 689313 714 135 849 690162 17.5 Total 3944845 0 3944845 2769 505 3274 3948119 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (13.8%), and is lower than yesterday (14.9%). The 7-day average is (16.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (16.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 86 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 245514 40193 1483 Public 408 286232 62810 1698 TOTAL 670 531746 103003 3181

VACCINE UPDATE

