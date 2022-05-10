iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

5 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3 237 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 844 625. This increase represents an 18.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,533 to date.

24 693 273 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,464,25754.5%11,20064.7%
Public11,229,01645.5%6,11035.3%
Total24,693,273100.0%17,310100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (52%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively. Mpumalanga, North West  and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 May 2022Incident infections for 09 May 2022Possible reinfections for 09 May 2022New cases on 09 May 2022Total cases for 09 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape351,1280351,12814419163351,2919.1
Free State206,9882206,99013518153207,1435.4
Gauteng1,264,61861,264,6241,4512271,6781,266,30232.9
KwaZulu-Natal690,202-8690,19458379662690,85618.0
Limpopo157,0670157,06715217157,0844.1
Mpumalanga196,1660196,166661177196,2435.1
North West195,7130195,713551166195,7795.1
Northern Cape110,412-2110,41047653110,4632.9
Western Cape669,0942669,09631454368669,46417.4
Total3,841,38803,841,3882,8104273,2373,844,625100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.7%), and is lower than yesterday (25.3%). The 7-day average is (24.0%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.3%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 67 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261240,79339,9851,299
Public407282,23562,4491,287
TOTAL668523,028102,4342,586


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

