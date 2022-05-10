NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3 237 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 844 625. This increase represents an 18.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,533 to date.
24 693 273 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,464,257
|54.5%
|11,200
|64.7%
|Public
|11,229,016
|45.5%
|6,110
|35.3%
|Total
|24,693,273
|100.0%
|17,310
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (52%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively. Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 May 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 May 2022
|Incident infections for 09 May 2022
|Possible reinfections for 09 May 2022
|New cases on 09 May 2022
|Total cases for 09 May 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|351,128
|0
|351,128
|144
|19
|163
|351,291
|9.1
|Free State
|206,988
|2
|206,990
|135
|18
|153
|207,143
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,264,618
|6
|1,264,624
|1,451
|227
|1,678
|1,266,302
|32.9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|690,202
|-8
|690,194
|583
|79
|662
|690,856
|18.0
|Limpopo
|157,067
|0
|157,067
|15
|2
|17
|157,084
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|196,166
|0
|196,166
|66
|11
|77
|196,243
|5.1
|North West
|195,713
|0
|195,713
|55
|11
|66
|195,779
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|110,412
|-2
|110,410
|47
|6
|53
|110,463
|2.9
|Western Cape
|669,094
|2
|669,096
|314
|54
|368
|669,464
|17.4
|Total
|3,841,388
|0
|3,841,388
|2,810
|427
|3,237
|3,844,625
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.7%), and is lower than yesterday (25.3%). The 7-day average is (24.0%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.3%)
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 67 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|261
|240,793
|39,985
|1,299
|Public
|407
|282,235
|62,449
|1,287
|TOTAL
|668
|523,028
|102,434
|2,586
VACCINE UPDATE
