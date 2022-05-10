NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3 237 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 844 625. This increase represents an 18.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 10 deaths, and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,533 to date.

24 693 273 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,464,257 54.5% 11,200 64.7% Public 11,229,016 45.5% 6,110 35.3% Total 24,693,273 100.0% 17,310 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (52%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 5% respectively. Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 May 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 May 2022 Incident infections for 09 May 2022 Possible reinfections for 09 May 2022 New cases on 09 May 2022 Total cases for 09 May 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 351,128 0 351,128 144 19 163 351,291 9.1 Free State 206,988 2 206,990 135 18 153 207,143 5.4 Gauteng 1,264,618 6 1,264,624 1,451 227 1,678 1,266,302 32.9 KwaZulu-Natal 690,202 -8 690,194 583 79 662 690,856 18.0 Limpopo 157,067 0 157,067 15 2 17 157,084 4.1 Mpumalanga 196,166 0 196,166 66 11 77 196,243 5.1 North West 195,713 0 195,713 55 11 66 195,779 5.1 Northern Cape 110,412 -2 110,410 47 6 53 110,463 2.9 Western Cape 669,094 2 669,096 314 54 368 669,464 17.4 Total 3,841,388 0 3,841,388 2,810 427 3,237 3,844,625 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (18.7%), and is lower than yesterday (25.3%). The 7-day average is (24.0%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.3%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 67 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 261 240,793 39,985 1,299 Public 407 282,235 62,449 1,287 TOTAL 668 523,028 102,434 2,586



VACCINE UPDATE

