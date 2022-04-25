NICD Reports 3 222 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3,222 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,762,911. This increase represents a 16.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,303 to date.

24,332,659 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,244,229 54.4% 11,474 59.4% Public 11,088,430 45.6% 7,851 40.6% Total 24,332,659 100.0% 19,325 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (54%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Western Cape accounted for 10% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 2%; respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 April 2022 Incident infections for 24 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 24 April 2022 New cases on 24 April 2022 Total cases for 24 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 347,122 0 347,122 58 10 68 347,190 9,2 Free State 203,434 0 203,434 69 11 80 203,514 5,4 Gauteng 1,228,384 0 1,228,384 1,502 225 1,727 1,230,111 32,7 KwaZulu-Natal 669,043 0 669,043 698 120 818 669,861 17,8 Limpopo 156,250 0 156,250 19 2 21 156,271 4,2 Mpumalanga 194,245 0 194,245 66 17 83 194,328 5,2 North West 193,839 0 193,839 53 10 63 193,902 5,2 Northern Cape 109,264 0 109,264 24 5 29 109,293 2,9 Western Cape 658,108 0 658,108 286 47 333 658,441 17,5 Total 3,759,689 0 3,759,689 2,775 447 3,222 3,762,911 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.7%), and is lower than yesterday (16.8%). The 7-day average is (14.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (13.1%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 21 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 238,056 39,879 1,133 Public 407 280,375 62,289 1,118 TOTAL 666 518,431 102,168 2,251



VACCINE UPDATE

