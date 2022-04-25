NICD Reports 3 222 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 3,222 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,762,911. This increase represents a 16.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,303 to date.
24,332,659 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,244,229
|54.4%
|11,474
|59.4%
|Public
|11,088,430
|45.6%
|7,851
|40.6%
|Total
|24,332,659
|100.0%
|19,325
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (54%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Western Cape accounted for 10% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 2%; respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 23 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 23 April 2022
|Incident infections for 24 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 24 April 2022
|New cases on 24 April 2022
|Total cases for 24 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|347,122
|0
|347,122
|58
|10
|68
|347,190
|9,2
|Free State
|203,434
|0
|203,434
|69
|11
|80
|203,514
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,228,384
|0
|1,228,384
|1,502
|225
|1,727
|1,230,111
|32,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|669,043
|0
|669,043
|698
|120
|818
|669,861
|17,8
|Limpopo
|156,250
|0
|156,250
|19
|2
|21
|156,271
|4,2
|Mpumalanga
|194,245
|0
|194,245
|66
|17
|83
|194,328
|5,2
|North West
|193,839
|0
|193,839
|53
|10
|63
|193,902
|5,2
|Northern Cape
|109,264
|0
|109,264
|24
|5
|29
|109,293
|2,9
|Western Cape
|658,108
|0
|658,108
|286
|47
|333
|658,441
|17,5
|Total
|3,759,689
|0
|3,759,689
|2,775
|447
|3,222
|3,762,911
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.7%), and is lower than yesterday (16.8%). The 7-day average is (14.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (13.1%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 21 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|238,056
|39,879
|1,133
|Public
|407
|280,375
|62,289
|1,118
|TOTAL
|666
|518,431
|102,168
|2,251
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
