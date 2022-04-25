iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 3 222 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

17 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3,222 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,762,911. This increase represents a 16.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,303 to date.

24,332,659 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,244,22954.4%11,47459.4%
Public11,088,43045.6%7,85140.6%
Total24,332,659100.0%19,325100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (54%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%). Western Cape accounted for 10% and Mpumalanga accounted for 3%. Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 2%; respectively; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of today’s new cases respectively. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 April 2022Incident infections for 24 April 2022Possible reinfections for 24 April 2022New cases on 24 April 2022Total cases for 24 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape347,1220347,122581068347,1909,2
Free State203,4340203,434691180203,5145,4
Gauteng1,228,38401,228,3841,5022251,7271,230,11132,7
KwaZulu-Natal669,0430669,043698120818669,86117,8
Limpopo156,2500156,25019221156,2714,2
Mpumalanga194,2450194,245661783194,3285,2
North West193,8390193,839531063193,9025,2
Northern Cape109,2640109,26424529109,2932,9
Western Cape658,1080658,10828647333658,44117,5
Total3,759,68903,759,6892,7754473,2223,762,911100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (16.7%), and is lower than yesterday (16.8%). The 7-day average is (14.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (13.1%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 21 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259238,05639,8791,133
Public407280,37562,2891,118
TOTAL666518,431102,1682,251


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Must Take Responsibility For Eskom’s Problems – Godi

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Set To Receive Fourth Installment Of State Capture Report

3 mins ago
1 min read

SANBS Appeals To South Africans To Donate Blood

9 mins ago
1 min read

More aid for KZN – Ramaphosa

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 230 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

R350 Grant Recipients Asked To Re-Apply

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 631 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Foreign Nationals Must Have Access To Relief Aid – Malema

3 days ago
1 min read

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Expected To Get Under Way

3 days ago
1 min read

Climate Activists Want To Hold Government Accountable For KZN Deaths

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Defence Dept Made A Mistake – Modise

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Must Take Responsibility For Eskom’s Problems – Godi

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Set To Receive Fourth Installment Of State Capture Report

3 mins ago
1 min read

SANBS Appeals To South Africans To Donate Blood

9 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 222 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer