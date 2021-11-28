The NICD reports 3,220 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,958,548. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 8 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,791to date.
19,383,834 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|10,402,247
|53.7%
|20,220
|58.0%
|Public
|8,981,587
|46.3%
|14,660
|42.0%
|Total
|19,383,834
|100.0%
|34,880
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (82%), followed by North West and Western Cape each accounting for 4% respectively. KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 26 Nov 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 26 Nov 2021
|New cases on 27 Nov 2021
|Total cases for 27 Nov 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|293,122
|0
|293,122
|21
|293,143
|9.9
|Free State
|165,446
|0
|165,446
|35
|165,481
|5.6
|Gauteng
|936,862
|11
|936,873
|2,629
|939,502
|31.8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|518,057
|0
|518,057
|110
|518,167
|17.5
|Limpopo
|123,364
|-2
|123,362
|60
|123,422
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|153,595
|2
|153,597
|97
|153,694
|5.2
|North West
|153,839
|-11
|153,828
|116
|153,944
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|93,262
|0
|93,262
|31
|93,293
|3.2
|Western Cape
|517,781
|0
|517,781
|121
|517,902
|17.5
|Total
|2,955,328
|0
|2,955,328
|3,220
|2,958,548
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2% which is the same as yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 5.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (4.3%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|201,016
|37,354
|1,241
|Public
|407
|236,191
|57,188
|988
|TOTAL
|665
|437,207
|94,542
|2,229
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
