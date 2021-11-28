iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 3 220 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

8 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 3,220 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,958,548. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,791to date.

19,383,834 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,402,24753.7%20,22058.0%
Public8,981,58746.3%14,66042.0%
Total19,383,834 100.0%34,880 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (82%), followed by North West and Western Cape each accounting for 4% respectively. KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 26  Nov 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 26 Nov 2021New cases on 27 Nov 2021Total cases for 27 Nov 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape293,1220293,12221293,1439.9
Free State165,4460165,44635165,4815.6
Gauteng936,86211936,8732,629939,50231.8
KwaZulu-Natal518,0570518,057110518,16717.5
Limpopo123,364-2123,36260123,4224.2
Mpumalanga153,5952153,59797153,6945.2
North West153,839-11153,828116153,9445.2
Northern Cape93,262093,2623193,2933.2
Western Cape517,7810517,781121517,90217.5
Total2,955,32802,955,3283,2202,958,548100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2% which is the same as yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 5.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (4.3%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201,01637,3541,241
Public407236,19157,188988
TOTAL665437,20794,5422,229

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Excellent Science Should Not Be Punished – Reactions To Travel Ban

8 hours ago
2 min read

South Africa Says It Is Being Punished For Early COVID Variant Detection

19 hours ago
3 min read

SA Businesses Fear Return Of Lockdowns

19 hours ago
1 min read

Prasa Is Just A Mess – Mbalula

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

We Spoke To Several Parties But Not The DA – Mbalula

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Back On UK Travel Red List

2 days ago
2 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 465 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Police On Standby For KZN Deployment

3 days ago
1 min read

Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Williams F1 Founder Frank Williams Dies Aged 79

6 mins ago
2 min read

Excellent Science Should Not Be Punished – Reactions To Travel Ban

8 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 220 New COVID-19 Cases

8 hours ago
1 min read

Klopp Lauds ‘Perfect Signing’ Jota After Southampton Win

8 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer