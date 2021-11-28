The NICD reports 3,220 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,958,548. This increase represents a 9.2% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 8 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,791to date.

19,383,834 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,402,247 53.7% 20,220 58.0% Public 8,981,587 46.3% 14,660 42.0% Total 19,383,834 100.0% 34,880 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (82%), followed by North West and Western Cape each accounting for 4% respectively. KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 26 Nov 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 26 Nov 2021 New cases on 27 Nov 2021 Total cases for 27 Nov 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 293,122 0 293,122 21 293,143 9.9 Free State 165,446 0 165,446 35 165,481 5.6 Gauteng 936,862 11 936,873 2,629 939,502 31.8 KwaZulu-Natal 518,057 0 518,057 110 518,167 17.5 Limpopo 123,364 -2 123,362 60 123,422 4.2 Mpumalanga 153,595 2 153,597 97 153,694 5.2 North West 153,839 -11 153,828 116 153,944 5.2 Northern Cape 93,262 0 93,262 31 93,293 3.2 Western Cape 517,781 0 517,781 121 517,902 17.5 Total 2,955,328 0 2,955,328 3,220 2,958,548 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 9.2% which is the same as yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day average is 5.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (4.3%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 30 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201,016 37,354 1,241 Public 407 236,191 57,188 988 TOTAL 665 437,207 94,542 2,229

VACCINE UPDATE

