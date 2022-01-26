NICD Reports 3 197 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3,197 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,585,888. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 132 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,397 to date.

22,077,649 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,937,379 54.1% 20,0263 55.4% Public 10,140,270 45.9% 16,153 44.6% Total 22,077,649 100.0% 36,216 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (15%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Limpopo accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 24 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 24 January 2022 New cases on 25 January 2022 Total cases for 25 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 339,854 -9 339,845 235 340,080 9.5 Free State 195,395 8 195,403 208 195,611 5.5 Gauteng 1,161,274 -40 1,161,234 898 1,162,132 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 639,857 7 639,864 483 640,347 17.9 Limpopo 148,135 4 148,139 421 148,560 4.1 Mpumalanga 182,537 17 182,554 253 182,807 5.1 North West 184,422 8 184,430 182 184,612 5.1 Northern Cape 106,486 2 106,488 57 106,545 3.0 Western Cape 624,731 3 624,734 460 625,194 17.4 Total 3,582,691 0 3,582,691 3,197 3,585,888 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is higher than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.4%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 179 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 224,244 38,768 2,594 Public 407 270,294 61,089 3,690 TOTAL 666 494,538 99,857 6,284

VACCINE UPDATE

