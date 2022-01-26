iAfrica

NICD Reports 3 197 New COVID-19 Cases

Inside the field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay - the largest hospital in the Eastern Cape with 1485 beds.

7 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 3,197 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,585,888. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 132 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,397 to date.

22,077,649 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,937,37954.1%20,026355.4%
Public10,140,27045.9%16,15344.6%
Total22,077,649100.0%36,216100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (15%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Limpopo accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 24 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 24 January 2022New cases on 25 January 2022Total cases for 25 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape339,854-9339,845235340,0809.5
Free State195,3958195,403208195,6115.5
Gauteng1,161,274-401,161,2348981,162,13232.4
KwaZulu-Natal639,8577639,864483640,34717.9
Limpopo148,1354148,139421148,5604.1
Mpumalanga182,53717182,554253182,8075.1
North West184,4228184,430182184,6125.1
Northern Cape106,4862106,48857106,5453.0
Western Cape624,7313624,734460625,19417.4
Total3,582,69103,582,6913,1973,585,888100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is higher than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.4%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 179 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259224,24438,7682,594
Public407270,29461,0893,690
TOTAL666494,53899,8576,284

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

