NICD Reports 3 197 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 3,197 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,585,888. This increase represents an 8.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 132 deaths and of these, 23 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,397 to date.
22,077,649 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,937,379
|54.1%
|20,0263
|55.4%
|Public
|10,140,270
|45.9%
|16,153
|44.6%
|Total
|22,077,649
|100.0%
|36,216
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (28%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (15%). Western Cape accounted for 14%; Limpopo accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 7% respectively; North West accounted for 6%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 24 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 24 January 2022
|New cases on 25 January 2022
|Total cases for 25 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|339,854
|-9
|339,845
|235
|340,080
|9.5
|Free State
|195,395
|8
|195,403
|208
|195,611
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,161,274
|-40
|1,161,234
|898
|1,162,132
|32.4
|KwaZulu-Natal
|639,857
|7
|639,864
|483
|640,347
|17.9
|Limpopo
|148,135
|4
|148,139
|421
|148,560
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|182,537
|17
|182,554
|253
|182,807
|5.1
|North West
|184,422
|8
|184,430
|182
|184,612
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|106,486
|2
|106,488
|57
|106,545
|3.0
|Western Cape
|624,731
|3
|624,734
|460
|625,194
|17.4
|Total
|3,582,691
|0
|3,582,691
|3,197
|3,585,888
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.8%, which is higher than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.4%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 179 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|224,244
|38,768
|2,594
|Public
|407
|270,294
|61,089
|3,690
|TOTAL
|666
|494,538
|99,857
|6,284
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
