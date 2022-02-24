iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

15 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 3,118 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,665,149. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 110 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,978 to date.

22,964,127 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,458,91254.3%19,76855.1%
Public10,505,21545.7%16,10244.9%
Total22,964,127100.0%35,870100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (21%).  Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9% and North West accounted for 7%. Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 February 2022New cases on 23 February 2022Total cases for 23 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape343,0084343,012103343,1159.4
Free State200,0547200,061138200,1995.5
Gauteng1,188,444-121,188,4321,1141,189,54632.5
KwaZulu-Natal650,115-16650,099463650,56217.7
Limpopo154,2621154,26399154,3624.2
Mpumalanga190,3724190,376268190,6445.2
North West190,2362190,238233190,4715.2
Northern Cape108,1120108,11242108,1543.0
Western Cape637,4299637,438658638,09617.4
Total3,662,032-13,662,0313,1183,665,149100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, which is higher than yesterday (7.3%). The 7-day average is 7.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 86 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229,13739,0991,486
Public407276,23461,9151,611
TOTAL666505,371101,0143,097

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Godongwana’s Budget Hailed For Balanced Approach

23 seconds ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

22 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

22 hours ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

2 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

2 days ago
1 min read

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

3 days ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Godongwana’s Budget Hailed For Balanced Approach

23 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

15 mins ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

22 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

22 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer