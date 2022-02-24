NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 3,118 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,665,149. This increase represents an 8.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 110 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,978 to date.

22,964,127 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,458,912 54.3% 19,768 55.1% Public 10,505,215 45.7% 16,102 44.9% Total 22,964,127 100.0% 35,870 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN



The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9% and North West accounted for 7%. Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 February 2022 New cases on 23 February 2022 Total cases for 23 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343,008 4 343,012 103 343,115 9.4 Free State 200,054 7 200,061 138 200,199 5.5 Gauteng 1,188,444 -12 1,188,432 1,114 1,189,546 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 650,115 -16 650,099 463 650,562 17.7 Limpopo 154,262 1 154,263 99 154,362 4.2 Mpumalanga 190,372 4 190,376 268 190,644 5.2 North West 190,236 2 190,238 233 190,471 5.2 Northern Cape 108,112 0 108,112 42 108,154 3.0 Western Cape 637,429 9 637,438 658 638,096 17.4 Total 3,662,032 -1 3,662,031 3,118 3,665,149 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.7%, which is higher than yesterday (7.3%). The 7-day average is 7.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 86 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229,137 39,099 1,486 Public 407 276,234 61,915 1,611 TOTAL 666 505,371 101,014 3,097

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!